All-new 2019 Chevy Blazer has arrived at Findlay Chevrolet

General Motors reintroduced the Chevrolet Blazer for 2019. The SUV is now available at Findlay Chevrolet.

The 2019 Chevrolet Blazer has arrived at Findlay Chevrolet in the southwest valley, and longtime automobile sales executive Amos Maly is among a big group that likes what they see in the highly acclaimed sport utility vehicle.

General Motors introduced the newest member of the Chevrolet SUV family that now includes sophisticated styling inside and out, along with RS and Premier power plants.

“The Chevrolet Blazer was a very popular car in the 1980s and 1990s, and it was a hot legacy car that was well-received for a single person or a large family,” Maly said. “I actually owned one, too.”

The recently revived model boasts some features that were unimagined when the Blazer was last in production in 2005. These features include an 8-inch infotainment screen and smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Also available is a 360-degree camera system that provides the driver a virtual view around their vehicle to potential hazards.

Maly, a Las Vegas resident for 38 years, said the Blazer is once again a solid choice for buyers because of style, affordability and performance.

The latest version of the Blazer features a nine-speed transmission, electric digital device with great technology, Maly said. One unique bit of technology that’s standard is Teen Driver, which gives parents the ability to monitor and manage their child’s behavior behind the wheel.

“The new Blazer is very strong competing with the high-end SUVs in the marketplace, and it is an excellent example of quality and value for such a low price that starts at around $30,000,” he said.

The all-new Blazer has a number of available features: heated and ventilated seats, a panoramic moonroof, a hands-free power liftgate, blind-spot warning, up to six USB ports and advanced driver assists like adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist and automatic emergency braking.

The all-new Blazer gets an estimated 22 mpg city and 27 mpg highway.

Maly has worked for other dealerships during his career but he explained why he joined Findlay. “Findlay Chevrolet’s management and the environment of the dealership combined to convince me to move to join this dealership. There is great management and quality people here.

“This is among the strongest dealerships in Southern Nevada,” he said. “Findlay Automotive Group supports this community like no other group.”