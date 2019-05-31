90°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Dealer News

All-new 2019 Chevy Blazer has arrived at Findlay Chevrolet

DEALER FEATURED CONTENT
May 31, 2019 - 12:59 pm
 

The 2019 Chevrolet Blazer has arrived at Findlay Chevrolet in the southwest valley, and longtime automobile sales executive Amos Maly is among a big group that likes what they see in the highly acclaimed sport utility vehicle.

General Motors introduced the newest member of the Chevrolet SUV family that now includes sophisticated styling inside and out, along with RS and Premier power plants.

“The Chevrolet Blazer was a very popular car in the 1980s and 1990s, and it was a hot legacy car that was well-received for a single person or a large family,” Maly said. “I actually owned one, too.”

The recently revived model boasts some features that were unimagined when the Blazer was last in production in 2005. These features include an 8-inch infotainment screen and smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Also available is a 360-degree camera system that provides the driver a virtual view around their vehicle to potential hazards.

Maly, a Las Vegas resident for 38 years, said the Blazer is once again a solid choice for buyers because of style, affordability and performance.

The latest version of the Blazer features a nine-speed transmission, electric digital device with great technology, Maly said. One unique bit of technology that’s standard is Teen Driver, which gives parents the ability to monitor and manage their child’s behavior behind the wheel.

“The new Blazer is very strong competing with the high-end SUVs in the marketplace, and it is an excellent example of quality and value for such a low price that starts at around $30,000,” he said.

The all-new Blazer has a number of available features: heated and ventilated seats, a panoramic moonroof, a hands-free power liftgate, blind-spot warning, up to six USB ports and advanced driver assists like adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist and automatic emergency braking.

The all-new Blazer gets an estimated 22 mpg city and 27 mpg highway.

Maly has worked for other dealerships during his career but he explained why he joined Findlay. “Findlay Chevrolet’s management and the environment of the dealership combined to convince me to move to join this dealership. There is great management and quality people here.

“This is among the strongest dealerships in Southern Nevada,” he said. “Findlay Automotive Group supports this community like no other group.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Walter Long Elementary School teacher Greg Winiewicz won a 2018 Chevrolet Cruze from Findlay Ch ...
CCSD teacher wins 2018 Cruze from Findlay Chevrolet
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Clark County School District teacher Greg Winiewicz won a 2018 Chevrolet Cruz LS sedan, as part of an annual teacher appreciation car giveaway by Findlay Chevrolet and Silver State Schools Credit Union.

A classic 1959 Cadillac was among the 81 entries in the 14th annual Cadillac Through the Years ...
Cadillac car show had best of everything at Town Square
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

The 14th annual Cadillac Through the Years car show at Town Square Las Vegas had 81 Cadillacs representing a record field of classic vehicles. In addition, a crowd of more than 8,000 attended the event, which was held April 28.

Findlay Volkswagen Henderson parts manager Frank Mattos is also a Volkswagen enthusiast, as evi ...
Findlay VW Henderson parts manager loves his job
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Frank Mattos has worked as parts manager at Findlay Volkswagen Henderson for the past several years and is a Volkswagen enthusiast who has restored many classic VWs, including a classic black 1962 Beetle.

John Yunker’s 1953 Willys Wagon won first-place at sixth annual Big Bad Jeep Show. (Chapman)
Jeep enthusiasts unite for annual Big Bad Jeep Show
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

This past weekend, Jeep owners across the Las Vegas Valley flocked to Chapman Warm Springs for the sixth annual Big Bad Jeep Show. The family-friendly event featured live entertainment, free food, face painting for children, raffle prizes from contributing vendors and a blood drive.

Findlay Customs found this “totaled” 1976 Airstream trailer on Craigslist and turned it int ...
Findlay Customs turns battered ’76 Airstream into showpiece
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Back in the 1930s, Airstream was the Cadillac of RV trailers. The thrill of owning an Airstream has continued with the renovation of a 1976 model purchased from Craigslist and refurbished by Findlay Customs in the Valley Automall.

The 2019 Ram 1500 Classic is available at all Chapman dealerships. (Ram)
Ram 1500 classic named truck bargain of the year
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Looking for a new truck but don’t want the high payments? Chapman Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram offers the 2019 Ram 1500 Classic, recently named the truck bargain of the year by carbuzz.com, a multiplatform automotive news and car-buying source.

West Career and Technical Academy graduating senior Briana Virella is seen receiving a check fo ...
Senior wins top prize in iChoose to Drive competition
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

West Career and Technical Academy senior Briana Virella won the annual iChoose to Drive contest and was awarded a check for $2,000 from Findlay Automotive Group during a ceremony present on the campus March 29. The money will serve her well as she moves on to college next year.

Friendly Ford celebrated the dealership's 49th anniversary with former and current employees: f ...
Friendly Ford reaches 49-year business milestone
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

In early April 1970, the No. 1 song was “Let it Be” by The Beatles, a gallon of gas was 36 cents, Richard Nixon was president and Friendly Ford opened its doors to Southern Nevada on North Decatur Boulevard. A lot has happened since, but one thing has remained the same: Friendly Ford still believes in a strong dedication to customer satisfaction.