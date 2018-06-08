All-new 2019 RDX grabs attention at Findlay Acura

A new Acura model has been introduced to the Southern Nevada marketplace, and those who are familiar with the vehicle are impressed with what they have seen.

Findlay Findlay Acura sales consultant John Williams shows off the 2019 Acura RDX at the dealership situated in the Valley Automall.

A new Acura model has been introduced to the Southern Nevada marketplace, and those who are familiar with the vehicle are impressed with what they have seen.

With a turbocharged engine, torque vectoring powertrain and a long list of new features, the 2019 Acura RDX was showcased on Memorial Day weekend at Findlay Acura in the Valley Automall. In fact, the RDX has received the Best Buy award from Consumer Guide Automotive for multiple years.

Acura engineers and designers did their homework with the most extensive overhaul in a decade with changes that signal the beginning of a new era for the manufacturer.

“There is no question that the 2019 Acura RDX is going to sell very well,” said Internet Sales Director John Williams, who has been in the car business for almost six years. “In fact, we already have five preorders in a matter of a couple of weeks.”

Williams, a native Las Vegan, is impressed with several changes, including the panoramic sunroof, ELS Studio3D Surround Sound with 12 speakers and a 10.2-inch touchpad to navigate through the cockpit.

Add to that some impressive technical and safety features such as automatic emergency braking, blind spot monitoring, multiview backup camera, adaptive cruise control, four USB ports for phone charging and all the other modern features consumers have come to expect on a luxury vehicle.

“The last time I saw anything of this kind of enthusiasm was when the NSX sports hybrid was unveiled a couple of years ago,” Williams said.

Williams points out that, with a starting price of $37,300 and attractive leasing options, the RDX will draw in middle-class buyers.

“With all of the technology included in the RDX, the millennial population will love it,” he added. “The RDX has Apple CarPlay, which is very popular. In the same breath, the dashboard has been redesigned to make it more user-friendly.”

The advanced engine package includes a 2.0-liter turbo with 272 horsepower along with all-wheel drive.