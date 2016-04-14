Annual ‘Cadillac Through the Years’ will be April 10

The 11th annual “Cadillac Through the Years” takes center stage at a new venue April 10 when the gathering of classic Cadillacs is on display at The District at Green Valley Ranch.

COURTESY Classic Cadillacs were on display at the 2015 “Cadillac Through the Years” car show. The event returns April 10 at The District at Green Valley Ranch

COURTESY A two-year lease of this Lexus RX 350 can be won by sinking a hole-in-one shot.

Sponsored by Findlay Cadillac (in the Valley Automall) and the Cadillac &LaSalle Club of the Las Vegas region, the colorful gathering is expected to draw more than 60 classic Cadillacs dating back to 1903. That’s 114 years of Cadillacs to experience.

Scheduled from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m., this year’s program is again expected to draw large crowds of all ages.

To add to the fun there will be a $2,000 shopping spree giveaway.

Additionally, some special guests will be in attendance. Jay Joseph, acclaimed entertainer and founder of A Touch of Mystery, will perform on the main stage at 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Author Rick Ainsworth also will be on hand. Ainsworth wrote the book “American Dictator, Changing of the Guard” a fictional cautionary story. A portion of the book sales will be given to the Gary Sinise Foundation for Veterans.

Club Director John Buchman, who has been with the local Cadillac &LaSalle Club for two years, said that this year’s show would be followed by the 2016 Grand Nationals which runs April 13-16 at the Suncoast in Summerlin.

“This will be back-to-back extravaganzas,” said Buchman. “We are expecting extra people who normally wouldn’t be here. It should be very exciting as many of those going to the Grand Nationals will also participate in our show.”

Buchman said local artist Rick Henderson will be at both shows. His sketches of classic Cadillacs are renowned across the country.

Buchman also said that Findlay Cadillac has increased its involvement this year by donating a 1996 Cadillac DeVille sedan that will be auctioned off to benefit the club’s local charities.

In addition, a 1993 Cadillac Eldorado has been donated to the club by Jerry Morrissey of Camp Verde, Arizona. The vehicle also will be auctioned to benefit the National Cadillac Museum in Hickory Corners, Michigan.

The Cadillac &LaSalle Club Las Vegas Region is a nonprofit membership organization founded in 1999. The organization represents about 100 members who own more than 150 classic Cadillacs.

Further information regarding Findlay Cadillac can be found by calling 702-558-2600 or by visiting www.findlaycadillac.com. The dealership is situated at 993 Auto Show Drive in the Valley Automall.

Findlay Chevrolet to host SMARTeen Driver program

Findlay Chevrolet will hold an auto safety car clinic April 20 from 6-8 p.m. for southwest valley teen drivers and their parents.

Teen driver fatalities rise at age 18, according to National Highway statistics. SMARTeen Driver auto safety and car care clinics aim to counter that trend, according to founder Sarah Lee Marks of MyCarlady.

“Our hands-on events are designed to teach teens how to properly care for their cars, so the car takes care of them when they’re out on the road,” she said.

Findlay Chevrolet General Manager Jamaal McCoy added, “Providing our facilities, staff and vehicles to the SMARTeen program allows us to showcase the latest technology Chevrolet has added to make teen drivers safer behind the wheel.”

As many young people wait until age 18 to take their license exam, they often age out of the 30-hour driver’s education requirement. As a result, many new Nevada teen drivers are starting their driving careers without any driver’s education classes.

“This education hole correlates with the peak in teen auto-related fatalities at age 18. Offering these free classes in the most essential basic skills for driving a car is critical under these circumstances,” Marks said.

Insurance and legal guest experts will offer attendees tips on saving money on teen premiums and knowing your rights and responsibilities under the law.

All area teens are welcome to attend this event, along with parents and friends.

Findlay Chevrolet, the host dealership offers the classroom and garage with lifts to enhance the practical curriculum. As facilitator, Marks will assist teens as they test their newly acquired car care knowledge on their own vehicles, under the watchful eyes of certified Findlay technicians.

Prizes and gifts for attendees and quick learners. Food and beverages will be served. Gifts and prizes will be awarded to attendees for their accomplishments.

The program is free, however, space is limited to the first 25 to register. To register, call Marks at 702-521-7546 or or email sarahlee@mycarlady.com. Findlay Chevrolet is located on Roy Horn and 215 Beltway between Rainbow and Jones boulevards.

Lexus of Henderson sponsors golf tournament

Lexus of Henerson will host the HopeLink of Southern Nevada’s fourth annual Driving for Hope charity golf classic April 25 at the South Shore Golf Club inside Lake Las Vegas.

The 18-hole scramble includes a continental breakfast, lunch and a silent auction where two golfers’ winning bids will guarantee them spots in the 2016 Lexus Champions for Charity National Championship Dec. 7-11 at Pebble Beach Resorts in Pebble Beach, California, and the opportunity to compete for a $100,000 charity purse.

Cost is $225 per player, which includes a continental breakfast and lunch. Registration begins at 7 a.m. with a tee time at 8 a.m. Cost for the lunch and auction/raffle only is $40 per person.

All proceeds go to HopeLink of Southern Nevada, a nonprofit organization with a mission to build a better community by preventing homelessness, keeping families intact and promoting self-sufficiency.

Besides sponsoring the golf tournament, Lexus is also offering a free two-year lease of a Lexus RX 350 if a player sinks a hole-in-one on a hole to be determined the day of the tournament.

“Lexus is such a high-end brand, and the fact that they are supporting us again this year is very important to us,” said Karen Kyger, executive director of HopeLink of Southern Nevada. “We encourage some of Lexus’ clients to participate in the tournament. We also hope local businesses will participate. And if they sign up a team, the business will receive a tee-box sponsorship at no cost.”

HopeLink of Southern Nevada was recently named the “Outstanding Nonprofit” by the Henderson Chamber of Commerce in 2015. To register for the tournament, go to www.link2hope.org or call HopeLink at 702-566-0576.