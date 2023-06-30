87°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Dealer News

Bicyclist to be remembered at Centennial Subaru cycling event

DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT
June 30, 2023 - 8:00 am
 
Bike riders will gather at 7 a.m. Saturday at Centennial Subaru for a memorial event in honor o ...
Bike riders will gather at 7 a.m. Saturday at Centennial Subaru for a memorial event in honor of Pete Makowski, who was killed in 2013 when he was struck by a gravel truck while on a training ride. (Centennial Subaru)

Las Vegas Centennial Subaru is hosting a “Think. Ride. Remember” cycling event Saturday starting at 7 a.m. for “3 Feet for Pete,” a Southern Nevada memorial event in honor of Pete Makowski, who was killed in 2013 when he was struck by a gravel truck while on a training ride.

Cyclists will leave Centennial Subaru’s parking lot at 6350 Centennial Center Blvd., in the northwest Las Vegas Valley, and head north on the 215 Beltway bike path toward West Charleston Boulevard. After ascending a few hills, riders will turn around at Charleston Boulevard and head back to the retailer. A Pangaea New World Fusion Food Truck will be at Centennial Subaru to provide nutritious food to all the riders, as they are inspired to keep on pedaling by music from a local DJ.

Makowski’s teammates from the Las Vegas-based Allegiant Air cycling team created “3 Feet for Pete” in remembrance of their friend and to support cycling safety.

“Centennial Subaru supports any and all efforts to increase road safety in Southern Nevada,” General Manager Ryon Walters said. “Subaru is known for the design and safety features built into its vehicles, so this partnership is in alignment with the goals of anyone who advocates for road safety.”

“Centennial Subaru has numerous employees who are already engaged in competitive and recreational cycling, so the opportunity to partner with Ride to Remember on quarterly events was ideal,” Walters added. “Given the location of our retail store and customer demographics, we hope the community will join us for future events like this ride that are not only educational but also fun while promoting a healthy lifestyle.”

According to Nevada’s Division of Motor Vehicles, motorists passing a bicycle must move into an adjacent lane to the left, if possible. This is according to Nevada’s 3-Feet/Move Over Passing Law (NRS 484B.270). If unable to do so, the motorists must pass within a minimum of 3 feet of space between the vehicle and the bicycle.

Motorists may be charged with reckless driving if they are at fault in any collision with a bicyclist or a pedestrian. Penalties include a driver’s license suspension. The goal is to achieve zero collisions, ending cyclist traffic fatalities.

MOST READ
1
‘O’ performer injured in new act at Strip show
‘O’ performer injured in new act at Strip show
2
Coroner identifies 3 found dead in west Las Vegas apartment
Coroner identifies 3 found dead in west Las Vegas apartment
3
Superman actor pays nearly $4M for Seven Hills mansion
Superman actor pays nearly $4M for Seven Hills mansion
4
1st look at new $6M restaurant taking shape in downtown Las Vegas
1st look at new $6M restaurant taking shape in downtown Las Vegas
5
Triple murder suspect told police he lived with bodies for days
Triple murder suspect told police he lived with bodies for days
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
This year marked the 20th anniversary of the 2003 G4 leg from Las Vegas to Moab. (Land Rover La ...
Land Rover G4 Challenge returns in different form
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

While the G4 Challenge has been discontinued since 2008, Land Rover enthusiasts can still relive the excitement through the Land Rover G4 Recreation Event, which was held in Las Vegas this year.

The Alfa Romeo Tonale marks the brand’s "metamorphosis" into a new era of electrification. (S ...
Alfa Romeo Tonale embodies sporty sophistication
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

If it’s time to explore the plug-in hybrid electric vehicle revolution, take a look at the all-new 2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale.

Sales consultants Krystal Reyes, left, and Sammy Gomez proudly display their “red badged arms ...
Lexus of Las Vegas blood drive surpasses goal
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Lexus of Las Vegas’ recent May 31 blood drive made a significant difference in replenishing blood supplies in Southern Nevada by collecting 22 units.

Tyler Corder, right, and Arash Ghafoori celebrate the partnership between Findlay Automotive an ...
Findlay donates to Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

The Findlay Automotive Group recently donated $7,750 to Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth. The donation will help the nonprofit organization provide critical services to homeless youths in Nevada.

Employees of Gaudin Ford Commercial Vehicle Department presented a $40,000 check to the preside ...
Gaudin Ford department raises $40K for Boys Girls Clubs
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

The Gaudin Ford Commercial Vehicle Department presented a $40,000 check to Andy Bischel, president and CEO of Boys &Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada. The funds were raised at the dealership’s third annual golf tournament held in April.

Located in Boulder City, the Nevada State Veterans Home is a 180-bed skilled nursing facility.
Boktor Motors donates clothing, health products
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Boktor Motors, located on East Tropicana Avenue, served as a collecting center for donations throughout April. In early May, the dealership delivered several boxes of items to assist veterans at the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home.

The Ascent Automotive Group team, from left: Krystal Reyes, sales consultant, Lexus of Las Vega ...
Lexus dealerships support Junior Achievement competition
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Lexus of Las Vegas and Lexus of Henderson were $10,000 sponsors of Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada’s student entrepreneur competition, “Swimming With the Big Fish,” which recently took place at Allegiant Stadium.

Centennial Subaru Love Promise employee volunteers help out cleaning up trash in the Lovell Can ...
Centennial Subaru teams up with Save Red Rock
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Centennial Subaru Love Promise employee volunteers joined the Save Red Rock organization at Blue Diamond village for an Earth Day social and educational event on April 22. The event promoted water conservation and ways to maintain and protect the environment.

More than 100 people showed up for Findlay Volkswagen's Earth Day cleanup on April 22 in the Ar ...
Findlay VW hosts Earth Day cleanup
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Findlay Volkswagen of Henderson, with the support of Sam &Ash Injury Law, hosted a 2023 Earth Day cleanup on April 22 in the Arts District of downtown Las Vegas.

Lexus of Las Vegas is undergoing an exterior facelift. (Lexus of Las Vegas)
Lexus of Las Vegas undergoes renovation
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Construction crews recently began removing front panels above the entrance to Lexus of Las Vegas in what will be a $5 million to $6 million, six-month 360-degree exterior renovation of the iconic Sahara Avenue luxury vehicle retailer.

More stories
Land Rover G4 Challenge returns in different form
Land Rover G4 Challenge returns in different form
Lexus of Las Vegas blood drive surpasses goal
Lexus of Las Vegas blood drive surpasses goal
3 teenagers shot, 1 dead in North Las Vegas
3 teenagers shot, 1 dead in North Las Vegas
How Sports Redrew the City
How Sports Redrew the City
Gaudin Ford department raises $40K for Boys Girls Clubs
Gaudin Ford department raises $40K for Boys Girls Clubs
2 Nevada energy projects take next steps in BLM approval process
2 Nevada energy projects take next steps in BLM approval process