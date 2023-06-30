Bicyclist to be remembered at Centennial Subaru cycling event

Las Vegas Centennial Subaru is hosting a cycling event Saturday for “3 Feet for Pete,” a Southern Nevada memorial event in honor of bicyclist Pete Makowski, who was killed in 2013.

Bike riders will gather at 7 a.m. Saturday at Centennial Subaru for a memorial event in honor of Pete Makowski, who was killed in 2013 when he was struck by a gravel truck while on a training ride. (Centennial Subaru)

Las Vegas Centennial Subaru is hosting a “Think. Ride. Remember” cycling event Saturday starting at 7 a.m. for “3 Feet for Pete,” a Southern Nevada memorial event in honor of Pete Makowski, who was killed in 2013 when he was struck by a gravel truck while on a training ride.

Cyclists will leave Centennial Subaru’s parking lot at 6350 Centennial Center Blvd., in the northwest Las Vegas Valley, and head north on the 215 Beltway bike path toward West Charleston Boulevard. After ascending a few hills, riders will turn around at Charleston Boulevard and head back to the retailer. A Pangaea New World Fusion Food Truck will be at Centennial Subaru to provide nutritious food to all the riders, as they are inspired to keep on pedaling by music from a local DJ.

Makowski’s teammates from the Las Vegas-based Allegiant Air cycling team created “3 Feet for Pete” in remembrance of their friend and to support cycling safety.

“Centennial Subaru supports any and all efforts to increase road safety in Southern Nevada,” General Manager Ryon Walters said. “Subaru is known for the design and safety features built into its vehicles, so this partnership is in alignment with the goals of anyone who advocates for road safety.”

“Centennial Subaru has numerous employees who are already engaged in competitive and recreational cycling, so the opportunity to partner with Ride to Remember on quarterly events was ideal,” Walters added. “Given the location of our retail store and customer demographics, we hope the community will join us for future events like this ride that are not only educational but also fun while promoting a healthy lifestyle.”

According to Nevada’s Division of Motor Vehicles, motorists passing a bicycle must move into an adjacent lane to the left, if possible. This is according to Nevada’s 3-Feet/Move Over Passing Law (NRS 484B.270). If unable to do so, the motorists must pass within a minimum of 3 feet of space between the vehicle and the bicycle.

Motorists may be charged with reckless driving if they are at fault in any collision with a bicyclist or a pedestrian. Penalties include a driver’s license suspension. The goal is to achieve zero collisions, ending cyclist traffic fatalities.