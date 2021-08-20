77°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Dealer News

Boy, CardinaleWay Mazda aid Henderson Animal Shelter

DEALER FEATURED CONTENT
August 20, 2021 - 8:00 am
 
Roman Pandullo collected 4,300 pounds of dog food to donate to the Henderson Animal Shelter. Ca ...
Roman Pandullo collected 4,300 pounds of dog food to donate to the Henderson Animal Shelter. CardinaleWay Mazda wanted to assist in the collection, and together, they donated 8,693 pounds of dog food. (CardinaleWay)

Roman Pandullo, 11, has a special passion for dogs.

“This young man just had his birthday on July 31st and instead of asking for presents on his birthday, he wanted to donate 2,500 pounds of dog food to the Henderson Animal Shelter,” said Tyler Parry, general sales manager at CardinaleWay Mazda.

After help from friends and family, Roman was able to collect 4,300 pounds to donate. But, when Parry heard the news, he wanted to assist in the collection.

“We wanted to surprise Roman by matching his donation,” Parry said. “And, that we did. Together, we helped donate 8,693 pounds of dog food.”

Roman, who earned his black belt in taekwondo and is an avid Vegas Golden Knights fan, has been collecting and donating for four years and his new goal for next year is to reach 10,000 pounds of food to help the Henderson Animal Shelter.

“We’re excited to help him and his family again,” Parry said.

CardinaleWay Mazda is part of the Cardinale Automotive Group.

For more information about pet adoption and the shelter, visit www.cityofhenderson.com.

MOST READ
1
LETTER: Look what the Trump haters have done
LETTER: Look what the Trump haters have done
2
Body of Las Vegas lawyer recovered from ocean off Maui beach
Body of Las Vegas lawyer recovered from ocean off Maui beach
3
Raiders report: 2 starters go down with injuries
Raiders report: 2 starters go down with injuries
4
Tiny Nevada desert town sells for $8M
Tiny Nevada desert town sells for $8M
5
Woman who raised thousands on GoFundMe facing lawsuit
Woman who raised thousands on GoFundMe facing lawsuit
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Towbin Alfa Romeo Fiat has moved its dealership to the Valley Automall. (Allen Grant/Las Vegas ...
Towbin Alfa Romeo Fiat moves to new location
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

After 10 years in the smaller showroom and small lot, Towbin Alfa Romeo Fiat has moved to a much larger facility in the Valley AutoMall. The store is located at 260A N. Gibson Road, right next door to its sister store, Towbin Kia.

Findlay Automotive is celebrating 60 years in Las Vegas
Findlay Automotive is celebrating 60 years in Las Vegas
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

The Findlay story is a Las Vegas story. In 1961, Pete Findlay started Pete Findlay Oldsmobile and now the dealership is celebrating its 60th anniversary.

CardinaleWay Mazda is accepting donations throughout July to help support and give back to the ...
CardinaleWay dealers match donations for LV Rescue Mission
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Donations of packaged water and lip balm can be dropped off at CardinaleWay Acura and CardinaleWay Mazda throughout July. Donations will be delivered to the Las Vegas Rescue Mission

Celebrating the start of the Check Your Seats in the Heat campaign are, from left, Tyler Corder ...
Findlay VW Henderson partners with firefighters in safety initiative
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Findlay Volkswagen Henderson is joining the Henderson Professional Firefighters and Las Vegas Firefighters with the safety initiative “Check Your Seats in the Heat.” Not leaving children or pets in the car alone can save lives.

Laura Misajet, executive director of Mojave Desert Heritage & Cultural Association, stands with ...
Findlay’s Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas donates truck
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Located on the famous Route 66 highway, 100 miles from Las Vegas, is the Mojave Desert Heritage &Cultural Association. The association was formed as a nonprofit extension of the already-established volunteer organization, the Friends of the Mojave Road.

Findlay Automotive Group CFO Tyler Corder, left, makes a $50,000 donation to St. Rose Dominican ...
Findlay Automotive supports St. Rose Dominican Health Foundation
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Findlay Automotive Group donated $50,000 to St. Rose Dominican Health Foundation, which helps people access health services, advocates for patients’ needs and partners with the community to improve quality of life.