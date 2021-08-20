Boy, CardinaleWay Mazda aid Henderson Animal Shelter

Roman Pandullo wanted to donate 2,500 pounds of dog food to the Henderson Animal Shelter for his birthday. With help from friends and family, he was able to collect 4,300 pounds. CardinaleWay Mazda matched his donation, and, together, they donated 8,693 pounds of dog food.

Roman Pandullo collected 4,300 pounds of dog food to donate to the Henderson Animal Shelter. CardinaleWay Mazda wanted to assist in the collection, and together, they donated 8,693 pounds of dog food. (CardinaleWay)

Roman Pandullo, 11, has a special passion for dogs.

“This young man just had his birthday on July 31st and instead of asking for presents on his birthday, he wanted to donate 2,500 pounds of dog food to the Henderson Animal Shelter,” said Tyler Parry, general sales manager at CardinaleWay Mazda.

After help from friends and family, Roman was able to collect 4,300 pounds to donate. But, when Parry heard the news, he wanted to assist in the collection.

“We wanted to surprise Roman by matching his donation,” Parry said. “And, that we did. Together, we helped donate 8,693 pounds of dog food.”

Roman, who earned his black belt in taekwondo and is an avid Vegas Golden Knights fan, has been collecting and donating for four years and his new goal for next year is to reach 10,000 pounds of food to help the Henderson Animal Shelter.

“We’re excited to help him and his family again,” Parry said.

CardinaleWay Mazda is part of the Cardinale Automotive Group.

For more information about pet adoption and the shelter, visit www.cityofhenderson.com.