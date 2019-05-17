Cadillac car show had best of everything at Town Square

The 14th annual Cadillac Through the Years car show at Town Square Las Vegas had 81 Cadillacs representing a record field of classic vehicles. In addition, a crowd of more than 8,000 attended the event, which was held April 28.

A classic 1959 Cadillac was among the 81 entries in the 14th annual Cadillac Through the Years on April 28 at Town Center in Las Vegas. The event was sponsored by Findlay Cadillac. (Findlay)

The 14th annual Cadillac Through the Years car show at Town Square Las Vegas had it all on April 28. The weather was perfect with cloudless skies and the temperature backed off after a slight reminder that summer is on the way.

Best of all, the event had 81 Cadillacs representing a record field of classic vehicles. In addition, a crowd of more than 8,000 attended the event.

“When we first gathered with the Las Vegas Cadillac Club, we had no earthly idea that this event would become so popular,” said John Saksa, the general manager of Findlay Cadillac, which sponsors the event each year. “It has truly become a fantastic event.”

D.R. Rawson, the president of the Cadillac and LaSalle Club, concurred, adding that the latest event also had six models representing sponsor Findlay Cadillac in the Valley Automall.

“Next year’s event will also be the 118th anniversary of Cadillac, the 15th annual Cadillac Through the Years and the 50th anniversary of the 1970 Cadillac DeVille, one of the most popular designs, so the date will undoubtedly draw a huge crowd,” Rawson said. The 2020 event is tentatively scheduled for April 26 at Town Square.

Sixteen winners were announced with trophies presented along with a Findlay Cadillac VIP award and two special awards.

A 1930 Cadillac Roadster owned by Fred Lax of Southern California was honored with the d’Elegance Award, while Steve Witort — the owner of a 1931 V-12 Roadster — won the Biarritz award.

An assortment of Cadillacs in 11 of the 12 decades was represented at Cadillac Through the Years with strong representation of classics dating back to 1903, modifieds, custom and extremely rare vehicles.

“Cadillac Through the Years is always an impressive event,” said marketing director Sergio Brooks. “It’s not often that you find car shows with cars from the 1920s or 1930s. We always get great feedback.”

Brooks is so enthusiastic about the event that he displayed a 1978 Cadillac Seville for the second consecutive year.

Further information regarding the Las Vegas Cadillac Club can be found by visiting www.lasvegascadillacclub.com, or by calling 702-701-0378.