Cadillac car show set for Sunday at Town Square

Findlay Cadillac An impressive collection of classic Cadillacs will be highlighted at the 12th annual Cadillac Through the Years car show April 30 at Town Square Las Vegas.

What started out as a small car show at Findlay Cadillac has blossomed into a colorful annual gathering of classic machinery drawing thousands of fans. The 12th annual Cadillac Through the Years is set for Sunday at Town Square Las Vegas.

Scheduled from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., an estimated 60 to 90 classic Cadillacs will be positioned along the streets of Town Square Las Vegas, 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South. When you throw in the new Cadillacs along with this year’s brand-new modified division of Cadillacs, it’s easy to see why the show draws thousands of fans every year.

Presented in conjunction with the Cadillac and LaSalle Club of Las Vegas, Cadillac Through the Years will include drawings and giveaways while also hosting bands that will play during the event. The classic vehicles start in 1902 and showcase 115 years of classic Cadillacs. The addition of the modified division will attract a younger audience.

“It’s truly amazing what has taken place with Cadillac Through the Years,” Findlay Cadillac General Manager John Saksa said. “The show is colorful, it’s educational and having it at Town Square Las Vegas is brilliant.”

Key, too, is the fact that Findlay Cadillac has seen a definite increase in sales at the dealership with attention peaking as each Cadillac Through the Years nears.

“I have been to nearly every one of them,” said sales manager Jason Clouse. “They’re absolutely unbelievable and very well assembled considering that there are classic Cadillacs along with new Cadillacs. It’s neat to see how people respond to both the classics and the new vehicles. We actually have 7- or 8-year-old kids looking at the cars.”

Past Cadillac and LaSalle Club of Las Vegas President Colin Christie will bring two Cadillacs to the show including a 1917 convertible and a 1928 sedan.

“This is a labor of love,” said Christie, who took an early retirement in 2001 after working for General Mills for 35 years. “I joined the Las Vegas Cadillac LaSalle Club and started looking for a car.”

Another very interesting vehicle that will be on display is a 1940 Cadillac Series 75 that was reportedly owned by the legendary Howard Hughes.

Dealership marketing and promotions director L.J. Harness, a drummer who has performed for 55 years, has invited some of his close friends from the Las Vegas entertainment family to stop by and perform.

“You never know who might show up,” Harness said. “Just to name a few, the King of Diamonds, Rob Garrett, the nationally acclaimed Neal Diamond tribute artist; along with R&B artist Bobby Wilson, the son of the late, great Jackie Wilson, will also be performing; and Paul Shortino, one of the rock stars from the Las Vegas headlining show ‘Rating the Rock Vault’ at the Hard Rock Hotel Casino, will be stopping by to say hello.

“Rumor has it that my good friend Chris Phillips, alias Zowie Bowie, will be making an appearance, along with several other Las Vegas celebrities. Cadillac Through the Years is perfect for prominent entertainers.”

Further information can be found by visiting www.cadillacthroughtheyears.com.

Findlay Cadillac is part of Findlay Automotive Group that was founded in 1961 by the late Pete Findlay, whose son, Cliff, now oversees dealerships in Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Idaho and Oregon.