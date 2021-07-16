89°F
CardinaleWay dealers match donations for LV Rescue Mission

July 16, 2021 - 8:00 am
 
CardinaleWay Mazda is accepting donations throughout July to help support and give back to the ...
CardinaleWay Mazda is accepting donations throughout July to help support and give back to the Las Vegas community. (CardinaleWay)
Stephen Beecher is the executive general manager of CardinaleWay Acura and CardinaleWay Mazda d ...
Stephen Beecher is the executive general manager of CardinaleWay Acura and CardinaleWay Mazda dealerships. (CardinaleWay)

CardinaleWay Acura and CardinaleWay Mazda dealerships are accepting donations — packaged water and lip balm — throughout July to help support and give back to the Las Vegas community.

“We will be accepting donations to deliver helpful summer essentials for those in need to the Las Vegas Rescue Mission in downtown Las Vegas,” said Stephen Beecher, executive general manager for both locations on West Sahara Avenue. “We will match the amount collected in water and Chapstick.”

Donations of packaged water and lip balm can be dropped off at either dealership Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through July 31. CardinaleWay Acura is located at 7000 W. Sahara Ave., while CardinaleWay Mazda is next door at 6950 W. Sahara Ave.

Beecher said the team is happy to donate additional items that are dropped off including toiletries and clothes.

For additional information, contact Brandon Provo, social media director, at the dealership or at bprovo@cardinaleway.com.

Findlay VW Henderson partners with firefighters in safety initiative
Findlay VW Henderson partners with firefighters in safety initiative
Findlay Volkswagen Henderson is joining the Henderson Professional Firefighters and Las Vegas Firefighters with the safety initiative “Check Your Seats in the Heat.” Not leaving children or pets in the car alone can save lives.

Findlay's Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas donates truck
Findlay’s Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas donates truck
Located on the famous Route 66 highway, 100 miles from Las Vegas, is the Mojave Desert Heritage &Cultural Association. The association was formed as a nonprofit extension of the already-established volunteer organization, the Friends of the Mojave Road.

Findlay Automotive supports St. Rose Dominican Health Foundation
Findlay Automotive supports St. Rose Dominican Health Foundation
Findlay Automotive Group donated $50,000 to St. Rose Dominican Health Foundation, which helps people access health services, advocates for patients’ needs and partners with the community to improve quality of life.

Findlay hires new graduates from FIT's class of auto techs
Findlay hires new graduates from FIT’s class of auto techs
Foundation for an Independent Tomorrow, also known as FIT, created the Standards of Excellence Academy to provide underemployed individuals with training, education and certifications so they can get higher-paying jobs. In partnership with Findlay Automotive, Standards of Excellence has developed an automotive technician training program.

Findlay Automotive supports YMCA's commitment to health
Findlay Automotive supports YMCA’s commitment to health
Millions of people have enthusiastically sung the words from the classic 1978 hit, “It’s fun to stay at the YMCA!” Indeed since 1944, the YMCA of Southern Nevada has had its doors open to the community, providing its programs for children, individuals and families.

Findlay's Jaguar Land Rover contributes to Adam's Place
Findlay’s Jaguar Land Rover contributes to Adam’s Place
Findlay’s Jaguar Land Rover dealership recently presented a $10,000 check to Adam’s Place, an organization that provides healthy coping skills for thousands of people in Southern Nevada struggling with loss and grief.

Subaru of Las Vegas, De Castroverde Law Group grant $10,000 scholarship
Findlay’s Subaru of Las Vegas has partnered with De Castroverde Law Group for its 2021 Road to College Academic Scholarship. The businesses combined their donations of $5,000 to award a Las Vegas Valley high school senior with $10,000 to go toward a college or university tuition.