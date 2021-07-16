CardinaleWay dealers match donations for LV Rescue Mission

Donations of packaged water and lip balm can be dropped off at CardinaleWay Acura and CardinaleWay Mazda throughout July. Donations will be delivered to the Las Vegas Rescue Mission

CardinaleWay Mazda is accepting donations throughout July to help support and give back to the Las Vegas community. (CardinaleWay)

Stephen Beecher is the executive general manager of CardinaleWay Acura and CardinaleWay Mazda dealerships. (CardinaleWay)

CardinaleWay Acura and CardinaleWay Mazda dealerships are accepting donations — packaged water and lip balm — throughout July to help support and give back to the Las Vegas community.

“We will be accepting donations to deliver helpful summer essentials for those in need to the Las Vegas Rescue Mission in downtown Las Vegas,” said Stephen Beecher, executive general manager for both locations on West Sahara Avenue. “We will match the amount collected in water and Chapstick.”

Donations of packaged water and lip balm can be dropped off at either dealership Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through July 31. CardinaleWay Acura is located at 7000 W. Sahara Ave., while CardinaleWay Mazda is next door at 6950 W. Sahara Ave.

Beecher said the team is happy to donate additional items that are dropped off including toiletries and clothes.

For additional information, contact Brandon Provo, social media director, at the dealership or at bprovo@cardinaleway.com.