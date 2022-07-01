90°F
CardinaleWay driving change, giving back

DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT
July 1, 2022 - 8:00 am
 
CardinaleWay is partnering with Catholic Charities for a Sock and Clothing Drive through the Ju ...
CardinaleWay is partnering with Catholic Charities for a Sock and Clothing Drive through the July 4th weekend. (CardinaleWay)

While some businesses are focused only on profits, CardinaleWay Las Vegas is a different organization.

CardinaleWay, which operates both CardinaleWay Mazda and CardinaleWay Acura dealerships on West Sahara Avenue just west of Rainbow Boulevard, places a premium on giving back to the community.

“We’re excited to help give back and drive change in our communities to include more philanthropic efforts,” said Stephen Beecher, general manager for both dealerships. “For us, it’s just part of our culture.”

CardinaleWay is partnering with Catholic Charities for a sock and clothing drive through the July 4th weekend. Although socks are in need, the dealerships are urging for all types of clothing to be dropped off at either CardinaleWay Acura or CardinaleWay Mazda.

“We love our community, the customers that we serve and upholding our mission as a God-first company to serve Las Vegas in a way that is mutually beneficial for all,” Beecher said. “To anyone who is in line with our mission or a version of it, we welcome you to reach out to us and explore opportunities to better our fabulous city of Las Vegas by helping those struggling with homelessness.

“We are always looking for more opportunities to expand our impact. We want to benefit this community with opportunities that benefit people’s lives as well.”

CardinaleWay continues to work with other organizations, including Las Vegas Rescue Mission and Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth.

THE LATEST
Caden Underwood, the official automotive photographer for Findlay VW Henderson shot this photo ...
Caden Underwood: Official photographer at Findlay VW
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Over the past couple of years, Findlay Volkswagen Henderson has focused on finding young talent and showcasing their work through its dealership. Caden Underwood has been the official automotive photographer for Findlay VW Henderson since 2019.

Lexus of Henderson offered any golfer participating in the 25th annual Nevada Professional Faci ...
Lexus of Henderson swings support toward 2 golf events
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Lexus of Henderson was a gold sponsor in the recent Nevada Professional Facility Managers Association’s 25th annual golf tournament and sponsored a foursome in the Helix Electric of Nevada Spring Golf Tournament. Both event raised money for local charities.

Las Vegas Centennial Subaru construction continues
Las Vegas Centennial Subaru construction continues
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Construction continues at Las Vegas Centennial Subaru in anticipation of an end-of-the-year grand opening for the $40 million automotive dealership.

Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas to host Jags and Jets
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas will host Jags and Jets, Come Experience the Lifestyle, a fundraiser to benefit Miracle Flights Nevada. The event will be held Thursday from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Ray Dinardi, left, general manager of Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas, presents a donation for $100 ...
Jaguar Land Rover supports Governor’s Black-Tie event
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

The Black-Tie Invitational golf and social event raises funds for numerous nonprofit organizations that support children, teens and women in need throughout Las Vegas. Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas sponsors the event and donated $100,000.

The Las Vegas community gathered together to support Findlay Volkswagen Henderson in cleaning a ...
Findlay VW Henderson celebrates Earth Day
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Although Earth Day was established in 1970, the movement has mobilized 1 billion individuals that take action every year. Over 190 counties are engaged in Earth Day and have created significant change. Findlay Volkswagen of Henderson jumped at the opportunity to get involved with Earth Day and hosted a successful cleanup for the community.

Findlay Automotive Group's Tyler Corder presents a check to Ann Marie Pereth, co-founder and an ...
Findlay Automotive supports A Public Fit Theatre
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Findlay’s Tyler Corder believes in its mission to help bring the arts to Las Vegas through local theater. Being a fan of the theater, Corder felt it was important to support A Public Fit Theatre.

Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas customers have an opportunity to support a worthy cause and be one ...
Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas supports Adam’s Place
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas customers can support Adam’s Place and be one of the first to own a completely redesigned new Range Rover as part of a charity auction that continues through 5 p.m. Friday.