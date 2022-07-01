CardinaleWay driving change, giving back

CardinaleWay, which operates both CardinaleWay Mazda and CardinaleWay Acura dealerships on West Sahara Avenue, places a premium on giving back to the community.

CardinaleWay is partnering with Catholic Charities for a Sock and Clothing Drive through the July 4th weekend. (CardinaleWay)

While some businesses are focused only on profits, CardinaleWay Las Vegas is a different organization.

CardinaleWay, which operates both CardinaleWay Mazda and CardinaleWay Acura dealerships on West Sahara Avenue just west of Rainbow Boulevard, places a premium on giving back to the community.

“We’re excited to help give back and drive change in our communities to include more philanthropic efforts,” said Stephen Beecher, general manager for both dealerships. “For us, it’s just part of our culture.”

CardinaleWay is partnering with Catholic Charities for a sock and clothing drive through the July 4th weekend. Although socks are in need, the dealerships are urging for all types of clothing to be dropped off at either CardinaleWay Acura or CardinaleWay Mazda.

“We love our community, the customers that we serve and upholding our mission as a God-first company to serve Las Vegas in a way that is mutually beneficial for all,” Beecher said. “To anyone who is in line with our mission or a version of it, we welcome you to reach out to us and explore opportunities to better our fabulous city of Las Vegas by helping those struggling with homelessness.

“We are always looking for more opportunities to expand our impact. We want to benefit this community with opportunities that benefit people’s lives as well.”

CardinaleWay continues to work with other organizations, including Las Vegas Rescue Mission and Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth.