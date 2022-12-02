CardinaleWay takes donations to help Toys for Tots

CardinaleWay Mazda and CardinaleWay Acura are accepting donations for Toys for Tots Foundation this holiday season.

“Blessed to serve” is the motto and way of life at CardinaleWay Las Vegas, which operates the CardinaleWay Mazda and CardinaleWay Acura dealerships on West Sahara Avenue just west of Rainbow Boulevard.

“We place a premium on giving back to the Las Vegas community,” said Stephen Beecher, general manager for both dealerships. “And, this holiday season we are asking those with the means and ability to help children in need to come forward and make a difference.”

Beecher said both CardinaleWay dealerships are accepting donations for Toys for Tots Foundation this holiday season. Donations can be dropped off through Dec. 16 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday at either CardinaleWay Acura or CardinaleWay Mazda.

Drop boxes are now available to donate unwrapped toys that are suitable for all ages. The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation provides hope to economically disadvantaged children at Christmas. Visit www.toysfortots.org for more information.

CardinaleWay Las Vegas also partners with other organizations including the Las Vegas Rescue Mission and St. Jude’s Ranch for Children.