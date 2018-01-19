Cargo, passenger vans highlighted at Friendly Ford

Las Vegas’ multifaceted economy creates a need for vehicles that can be used for various reasons.

Friendly Ford Friendly Ford sales consultant Rafael “Raffi” Deleon is seen with a 2018 Ford passenger wagon at the dealership located at 660 N. Decatur Blvd.

Friendly Ford’s wide array of 2018 Transit Vans fits the criteria well considering that the vehicle can be used for so many reasons. With a full line of passenger vans along with cargo vans, the uses for the vehicle are endless.

The purchases of Ford cargo vans are highlighted by a long list of buyers that include construction companies that concentrate on electrical, plumbing and air conditioning trades, to name a few.

Customers in need of a passenger van include the owners of nursing homes, churches or even families that have numerous children.

“I just sold a cargo van to an air conditioning company,” said Rafael “Raffi” Deleon, who has been in the car business for 24 years. “I also sold another to someone who was a dog groomer. The buyer included rear air conditioning so that she could groom dogs in the back of the van.”

Deleon also sold a passenger van to a woman with several children.

“She loved how the passenger van handled,” he explained.

The vans have three roof heights.

Engine options include a standard 3.7-liter V-6 with 275 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. There is also a 3.5-liter EcoBoost V-6 engine with 310 horsepower with a best-in-class gas rating of 400 pound-feet of torque.

Both engines are capable of handling anything a family throws at the passenger wagon.

Also available is the direct-injected 3.2-liter Power Stroke Inline I-5 Turbo diesel rated at 185 horsepower and an impressive 350 pound-feet of torque.

The 2018 passenger wagon has a standard rear-view camera, safety canopy system and available rain sensor wipers.

The passenger wagon also comes with side wind stabilization that is standard along with lane keeping alert is available for competence on the road.