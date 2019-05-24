68°F
Dealer News

CCSD teacher wins 2018 Cruze from Findlay Chevrolet

DEALER FEATURED CONTENT
May 24, 2019 - 8:00 am
 

Longtime Clark County School District teacher Greg Winiewicz is driving a 2018 Chevrolet Cruz LS sedan thanks to the annual teacher appreciation car giveaway made possible by Findlay Chevrolet and Silver State Schools Credit Union.

The 30-year-old educator, a native of Chicago, won the new Chevrolet Cruze just in time, as evidenced by the fact that his 2003 Ford Mustang was on its last legs.

“I woke up this morning and still couldn’t believe what I had won,” said Winiewicz, who teaches art to first- through fifth-grade students at Walter Long Elementary in northeast Las Vegas. “The biggest drawback I had (with the 2003 Mustang) was the transmission. Also, the air conditioning just went out a couple of days ago. The timing was perfect, considering that summer is just around the corner. Plus the turn signals weren’t working either.”

Among the features in the 2018 Cruze are traction control, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi hot spot, OnStar, rearview camera, daytime running lights and a four-cylinder turbo power plant that generates an EPA-estimated 27 mpg in the city and 40 on the highway.

“I’m not used to getting excellent gas mileage,” Winiewicz said. “The Cruze will save me a lot of money.”

“In addition, it’s a 40-minute drive from my house to Walter Long Elementary. It was very expensive considering the gas mileage that I was getting in the old Ford Mustang.”

Winiewicz also said Findlay Chevrolet General Manager Doug Fleming was a delight to work with.

“What a nice guy,” Winiewicz said. “I usually don’t like going to a car dealership, but Findlay Chevrolet is different. Doug gave me autographed hockey pucks and T-shirts, along with bottle openers and key chains.

“He really hooked us up.”

Fleming praised Winiewicz for his dedication to education.

“Greg is a wonderful young man who puts his heart and soul into the students and our community’s future,” Fleming said. “We are so proud to be partnered with Silver State Schools Credit Union for our annual teacher car giveaway.

“Since 1961 Findlay Automotive Group has built our business and reputation by putting people and our community first.”

