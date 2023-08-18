Centennial Subaru conducts blood drive for Red Cross
Centennial Subaru is inviting the public to schedule an appointment and come by the retailer on Aug. 25 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. to donate blood and help make a difference in the lives of surgery patients, those undergoing cancer treatment, chronic illnesses or who sustained a traumatic injury. A Red Cross Bloodmobile will be at the retailer to accommodate all those who want to donate blood.
To schedule your appointment or for more information, log onto: redcrossblood.org and enter the sponsor code centennialsubaru or call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
For questions about eligibility to donate blood, call 1-866-236-3276. You can streamline your donation experience and save up to 15 minutes by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass to complete a pre-donation reading and health history questions on the day of your appointment.
Centennial Subaru is located at 6350 Centennial Center Blvd. For information, call 702-909-1654.
About the dealer
Centennial Subaru is part of the Ascent Automotive Group, a platform comprised of various retailers located across America with a focus on next-level customer service and care. AAG is the parent company of Centennial Subaru, Lexus of Las Vegas and Lexus of Henderson.