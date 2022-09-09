90°F
Centennial Subaru construction pushes ahead

DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT
September 9, 2022 - 8:00 am
 
Vehicle display windows at Las Vegas Centennial Subaru are built on the second and third floors. (Centennial Subaru)

Las Vegas Centennial Subaru, Southern Nevada’s newest $40 million automotive dealership, continues to dramatically rise up daily from 5.49 acres of desert floor at the corner of Centennial Center Boulevard and the U.S. Highway 95 on/off ramp. Motorists driving by can now see the start of the installation of vehicle display windows on the third and second floors, which will eventually showcase vehicles, much like fine art displayed in frames. Additionally, the waterproofing of the second floor deck has been completed.

Las Vegas Centennial Subaru’s showroom storefront metal framing is complete, awaiting delivery of its massive glass walls; office drywalls have been placed and painted; ceiling grids laid; bathroom and hallway floors tiled; and service department overhead fluid hosing installed.

“We are now in the final push to receive our temporary certificate of occupancy,” said Lee Butler, Ascent Automotive Group chief operating officer. “Once we get this, we can start putting in furniture, training personnel and bringing in vehicles. We continue to plan for a December 2022 grand opening.”

