62°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
RJAuto Logo
FIND YOUR NEXT VEHICLE
Powered By
Findlay Auto Group Logo
Search Used Search New Sell Your Car
Dealer News

Centennial Subaru has lot more love to share

Dealer provided content
December 19, 2023 - 2:27 pm
 

Centennial Subaru is celebrating Share the Love 2023 by announcing that for every vehicle sold or leased now through Jan. 2 the retailer will make a $250 donation to Three Square Food Bank or any of four national charities designated by the purchaser.

The donations began on Nov. 16.

In 2022, Centennial Subaru gave Three Square Food Bank a corporate donation of $34,859.

By the end of this year’s event, Subaru and its participating retailers aim to reach a total of more than $285 million in donations to returning national charity partners The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, Make-A-Wish Foundation, Meals on Wheels America and the National Park Foundation, as well as more than 800 hometown charities like Las Vegas’ Three Square Food Bank.

“Following the launch of Share the Love in 2008, Subaru of America and its participating retailers have donated more than $256 million and supported over 2,100 hometown charities to help those in need,” Centennial Subaru General Manager Ryon Walters said. “Since Centennial Subaru opened its doors in December 2022, we have helped school sports and clubs, conducted environmental cleanups, held numerous community events and, as a result of our efforts, we were honored with Subaru’s Love Promise 2023 Community Commitment Award.

“This award was a great way to recognize the hard work of our amazing and dedicated team,” Walters added. “Because at the end of the day, when we do well, we want the community to do well. That’s what we’ll continue to do.”

Centennial Subaru is located at 6350 Centennial Center Blvd. in the northwest valley. For more information, go tocentennialsubaru.com.

Centennial Subaru’s parent company is Ascent Automotive Group (AAG), a platform comprised of various dealerships across America with a focus on next-level customer service and care. AAG is also the parent company of Lexus of Las Vegas and Lexus of Henderson.

MOST READ
1
Electric bills going up as NV Energy gets approval to raise rates
Electric bills going up as NV Energy gets approval to raise rates
2
I-11 footprint to grow in Southern Nevada
I-11 footprint to grow in Southern Nevada
3
Teen charged in disappearance, death faces judge
Teen charged in disappearance, death faces judge
4
Police: G League player admits to planning woman’s murder
Police: G League player admits to planning woman’s murder
5
Acres of stars: Celebrities who bought, sold Las Vegas homes in 2023
Acres of stars: Celebrities who bought, sold Las Vegas homes in 2023
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Findlay Nissan Henderson team is celebrating the opening of the new dealership in the Valle ...
Findlay Automotive adds new Nissan dealership in Henderson
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Findlay Automotive has expanded its roster of dealerships with the addition of Findlay Nissan Henderson, located at 295 Auto Mall Drive in Henderson within the Valley Automall.

CardinaleWay cares: Spreading holiday cheer
Dealer Provided Content

The holiday season is here again and CardinaleWay Las Vegas wants to help make a difference in Southern Nevada.

The new state-of-the-art Chrysler Dodge Ram dealership is conveniently situated at 3470 Boulder ...
Las Vegas Chrysler Dodge Ram built by Agate Construction
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Agate Construction announced the completion of a ground-up Chrysler Dodge Ram dealership for the Chapman Automotive Group. The state-of-the-art facility is conveniently located at 3470 Boulder Highway.

Findlay Subaru of Las Vegas has celebrated the Subaru Share the Love Event since 2008. (Findlay ...
Findlay Subaru selects hometown charities for Share the Love Event
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Anyone who buys or leases a new Subaru vehicle at Findlay Subaru of Las Vegas through Jan. 2 can choose Hearts Alive Village, Red Rock Search and Rescue or one of the four national charities partnering with Subaru of America to receive a $250 donation during the Share the Love Event.

Tyler Corder, CFO of Findlay Automotive Group, is flanked by Stephanie Vrsnik, community develo ...
Findlay continues support for Nevada PEP
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Findlay Automotive has been supporting Nevada PEP for nearly 10 years. Over the past 28 years, Nevada PEP has been empowering families to be lifelong advocates for their children through education and skill building.

Ascent Automotive Group attendees include, from left, Susy Perez, HR generalist, all stores; Da ...
Ascent Automotive Groups wins Top Work Places Awards
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Ascent Automotive Group — the parent company of Lexus of Las Vegas, Lexus of Henderson and Centennial Subaru — recently was honored with the coveted Top Work Places 2023 Awards for Top Managers Midsize Companies and Overall 3rd Place Midsize Companies.

Centennial Subaru express tech Jack Scott found a new friend. (Centennial Subaru)
Centennial Subaru sponsors dog adoption event
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Centennial Subaru is sponsoring a dog adoption event Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for A Path 4 Paws Rescue, a Southern Nevada nonprofit, volunteer-based organization that rescues all breeds of dogs to give them a second change at finding a loving home.

Centennial Subaru hosted a bicycle event July 1 in honor of Pete Makowski, who was killed in 20 ...
Las Vegas Centennial Subaru bicycle event set for Saturday
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Las Vegas Centennial Subaru is sponsoring a “Ride to Remember” cycling event Saturday in conjunction with “3 Feet for Pete,” a Southern Nevada memorial honoring Pete Makowski, a cyclist who was killed in 2013 when he was struck by a gravel truck.

An artist's rendering shows the Porsche Center Henderson dealership that will open in fall 2025 ...
Gaudin breaks ground on Porsche Center Henderson
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Gaudin Motor Co. broke ground Sept. 25 on Porsche Center Henderson, located at 7779 Eastgate Road. The new dealership is scheduled to open in fall 2025

More stories
CardinaleWay cares: Spreading holiday cheer
CardinaleWay cares: Spreading holiday cheer
Centennial Bowl project pushes toward completion after 8 years
Centennial Bowl project pushes toward completion after 8 years
A ‘big deal’ for northwest valley as road project reaches milestone
A ‘big deal’ for northwest valley as road project reaches milestone
Girls basketball preview: Centennial starts season down 3 starters
Girls basketball preview: Centennial starts season down 3 starters
Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
Boys basketball preview: ‘A lot of parity’ after eventful offseason
Boys basketball preview: ‘A lot of parity’ after eventful offseason