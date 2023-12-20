Centennial Subaru hosting holiday food drive

Centennial Subaru is hosting a “Help Us Drive Out Childhood Hunger in Southern Nevada!” holiday food drive through Jan. 2 to benefit Three Square Food Bank in Southern Nevada.

Centennial Subaru is hosting a “Help Us Drive Out Childhood Hunger in Southern Nevada!” holiday food drive through Jan. 2 to benefit Three Square Food Bank in Southern Nevada.

The public is encouraged to bring needed food items to Centennial Subaru or to make a monetary donation via a QR code posted in the retailer’s showroom.

Most needed items include canned meats, canned fruits and vegetables, dry seasonings, boxed carbohydrates, personal hygiene items, baby products, paper cleaning items, disposal plastic products, soy, almond and rice milk and gluten-free products.

No glass containers, perishable items, baby food or formula or home-canned foods can be accepted.

To get the food drive started, Centennial Subaru employees generously donated $400.

“Three Square does a fantastic job feeding needy individuals and families throughout Southern Nevada,” Centennial Subaru General Manager Ryon Walters said. “We are honored to once again partner with them to help stamp out hunger in our communities. We know, from meeting all the wonderful individuals who visit our showroom, that Southern Nevadans will either donate food or give money to help feed families this holiday season.”

Since opening in 2007, Three Square Food Bank has provided more than 500 million pounds of food to hundreds of thousands of people in need. For every $1 donated, Three Square can provide three meals. To learn more about Three Square, please visit: threesquare.org

Centennial Subaru is located at 6350 Centennial Center Blvd. in the northwest valley. For more information, go to CentennialSubaru.com

Centennial Subaru’s parent company is Ascent Automotive Group (AAG), a platform comprised of various dealerships located across America with a focus on next-level customer service and care. AAG is also the parent company of Lexus of Las Vegas and Lexus of Henderson.