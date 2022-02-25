Centennial Subaru second-floor pouring nears

Centennial Subaru, a $40 million, three-story dealership under construction at the corner of Centennial Boulevard and U.S. 95, is scheduled to open to the general public in November.

A construction worker pours a second-floor column at Centennial Subaru, Southern Nevada’s newest automotive dealership that is set to open in Nevada. (Centennial Subaru)

Las Vegas Centennial Subaru construction workers are feverishly working to complete the building of Southern Nevada’s newest automotive dealership by November. Second-floor support columns have been poured with the forming of third-floor columns currently underway.

The second floor is expected to be completely poured in March, while the third floor is anticipated to be poured by the end of March or middle of April. Water lines adjacent to the U.S. Highway 95 on/off ramp are being laid and connected. Underground plumbing for the first floor is expected to begin in March.

“Centennial Subaru is going to be one of the most innovative and architecturally beautiful dealerships anyone has ever seen or experienced,” Ascent Automotive Group Chief Operating Officer Lee Butler said. “We are going to have 12 electric vehicle stations around the exterior of the property, and all of our 47 service and detail bays will be equipped with EV charging stations. We are excited with the construction progress on our dealership. We are right on schedule.”

The $40 million, three-story dealership under construction at the corner of Centennial Boulevard and U.S. 95 is scheduled to open to the general public in November. It will feature an 11,000-square-foot showroom, customer pet-friendly lounges, a dog park, water bottle stations and a kids’ play area.

Centennial Subaru’s second floor will house a 133-stall vehicle display area with 43,700 square feet of covered area for customers to walk through and inspect vehicles. The third floor will highlight 10 illuminated vehicle display windows, easily visible from U.S. 95.