Centennial Subaru showroom office framing underway

Showroom office framing has begun at Las Vegas Centennial Subaru as the mechanical, electrical and plumbing lines are installed and the vehicle-delivery area concrete floor is poured. Light-pole bases have also been installed in the main front parking lot.

“High-roof framing has been completed and the low-roof framing will begin very soon,” Ascent Automotive Group Chief Operating Officer Lee Butler said. “It’s been very exciting for all of us at Ascent Automotive watching our state-of-the-art dealership rise up out of the desert. We spent five years planning Centennial Subaru because we felt the Las Vegas community was underserved with the Subaru brand.

“We intend to deliver world-class service in sales experiences at Centennial Subaru like we have produced at Lexus of Las Vegas and Lexus of Henderson,” Butler added. “And when you mix in that type of service with the Subaru brand, we believe it’s going to be an incredible experience for our guests.”

Butler said Centennial Subaru will create between 100 and 110 new job opportunities in Southern Nevada with 70 to 80 new associates immediately hired for the dealership’s December opening.

Centennial Subaru is located on 5.49 acres at 6350 Centennial Center Blvd. just off U.S. 95.