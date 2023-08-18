90°F
Dealer News

Centennial Subaru sponsors football ‘Thursday Night Lights’

DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT
August 18, 2023 - 8:00 am
 
Centennial Subaru supports high school football in Southern Nevada as a sponsor of "Thursday Ni ...
Centennial Subaru supports high school football in Southern Nevada as a sponsor of "Thursday Night Lights." (Centennial Subaru)

Centennial Subaru recently kicked off 2023 with its support of “Thursday Night Lights,” an Emmy-winning locally produced youth football weekly television series, scheduled to air in Southern Nevada on channels KSNV-TV, Channel 3, and KVCW-TV, The CW.

Centennial Subaru is a “Tonight’s Keys to Victory” sponsor of the playoff games, tentatively scheduled for Oct. 26, Nov. 3 and Nov. 11. Centennial Subaru General Manager Ryon Walters will also do an onsite halftime interview at one of the games.

“We are proud to be a sponsor of these local high school football playoff games,” Walters said. “As a former high school athlete myself, I can speak personally of how playing sports had dramatically shaped my self-confidence growing up and throughout my professional career. ‘Thursday Night Lights’ is a fantastic series that has turned a regular high school football season into a communitywide event everyone can enjoy.

“With all the growth happening in northwest Las Vegas, we saw this as an opportunity, and we’re excited to be part of the community,” Walters added. “We are more than just an auto dealer. The hallmark of Centennial Subaru is our Love Promise program, which is our commitment to the community. We are about serving our community with love.”

The “Thursday Night Lights” game schedule, with all games starting at 7 p.m.: Aug. 17, Virgin Valley at Canyon Springs; Aug. 24, Sunrise Mountain at Cheyenne; Aug. 31, Valley at Boulder City; Sept. 7, Basic at Sierra Vista; Sept. 14, Legacy at Foothill; Sept. 21, Desert Oasis at Palo Verde; Sept. 28, Rancho at Centennial; Oct. 5, Desert Pines at Coronado; Oct. 12, Las Vegas at Durango; and Oct. 19, Shadow Ridge at Liberty.

THE LATEST
Centennial Subaru will hold a blood drive at the dealership on Aug. 25 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. ...
Centennial Subaru conducts blood drive for Red Cross
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Centennial Subaru is inviting the public to schedule an appointment and come by the retailer on Aug. 25 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. to donate blood and help make a difference in the lives of surgery patients, those undergoing cancer treatment, chronic illnesses or who sustained a traumatic injury. A Red Cross Bloodmobile will be at the retailer to accommodate all those who want to donate blood.

Workers install an exterior insulation finishing system at the front entrance of Lexus of Las V ...
Lexus of Las Vegas exterior facelift progressing
DEALER PROVIDED COPY

The $5 million to $6 million exterior renovation that began earlier this year at Lexus Las Vegas is moving along rapidly with an anticipated completion date on schedule for fall.

Located next door to each other at the 7000 block of West Sahara Ave, CardinaleWay Mazda and Ca ...
Cardinaleway Las Vegas hosts ‘Pack to Prosper’ initiative
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

CardinaleWay Mazda and CardinaleWay Acura are collecting backpacks, classroom supplies, notebooks, pencils, lunch boxes and other school supplies to ensure no child misses out on the chance to learn, grow and thrive.

Findlay Volkswagen of Henderson is in the process of remodeling its Valley Automall location. ( ...
Findlay Volkswagen remodel to elevate experience
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Findlay Volkswagen Henderson is remodeling its 22-year-old building, however, the dealership has taken measures to minimize disruptions. Clear signage has been placed showing temporary entrances, designated parking areas and alternate pathways.

Bike riders will gather at 7 a.m. Saturday at Centennial Subaru for a memorial event in honor o ...
Bicyclist to be remembered at Centennial Subaru cycling event
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Las Vegas Centennial Subaru is hosting a cycling event Saturday for “3 Feet for Pete,” a Southern Nevada memorial event in honor of bicyclist Pete Makowski, who was killed in 2013.

This year marked the 20th anniversary of the 2003 G4 leg from Las Vegas to Moab. (Land Rover La ...
Land Rover G4 Challenge returns in different form
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

While the G4 Challenge has been discontinued since 2008, Land Rover enthusiasts can still relive the excitement through the Land Rover G4 Recreation Event, which was held in Las Vegas this year.

The Alfa Romeo Tonale marks the brand’s "metamorphosis" into a new era of electrification. (S ...
Alfa Romeo Tonale embodies sporty sophistication
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

If it’s time to explore the plug-in hybrid electric vehicle revolution, take a look at the all-new 2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale.

Sales consultants Krystal Reyes, left, and Sammy Gomez proudly display their “red badged arms ...
Lexus of Las Vegas blood drive surpasses goal
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Lexus of Las Vegas’ recent May 31 blood drive made a significant difference in replenishing blood supplies in Southern Nevada by collecting 22 units.

Tyler Corder, right, and Arash Ghafoori celebrate the partnership between Findlay Automotive an ...
Findlay donates to Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

The Findlay Automotive Group recently donated $7,750 to Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth. The donation will help the nonprofit organization provide critical services to homeless youths in Nevada.

Employees of Gaudin Ford Commercial Vehicle Department presented a $40,000 check to the preside ...
Gaudin Ford department raises $40K for Boys Girls Clubs
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

The Gaudin Ford Commercial Vehicle Department presented a $40,000 check to Andy Bischel, president and CEO of Boys &Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada. The funds were raised at the dealership’s third annual golf tournament held in April.

More stories
