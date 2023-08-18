Centennial Subaru sponsors football ‘Thursday Night Lights’

Centennial Subaru recently kicked off 2023 with its support of “Thursday Night Lights,” an Emmy-winning locally produced youth football weekly television series. Centennial Subaru is a “Tonight’s Keys to Victory” sponsor of the playoff games, tentatively scheduled for Oct. 26, Nov. 3 and Nov. 11.

Centennial Subaru supports high school football in Southern Nevada as a sponsor of "Thursday Night Lights." (Centennial Subaru)

Centennial Subaru recently kicked off 2023 with its support of “Thursday Night Lights,” an Emmy-winning locally produced youth football weekly television series, scheduled to air in Southern Nevada on channels KSNV-TV, Channel 3, and KVCW-TV, The CW.

Centennial Subaru is a “Tonight’s Keys to Victory” sponsor of the playoff games, tentatively scheduled for Oct. 26, Nov. 3 and Nov. 11. Centennial Subaru General Manager Ryon Walters will also do an onsite halftime interview at one of the games.

“We are proud to be a sponsor of these local high school football playoff games,” Walters said. “As a former high school athlete myself, I can speak personally of how playing sports had dramatically shaped my self-confidence growing up and throughout my professional career. ‘Thursday Night Lights’ is a fantastic series that has turned a regular high school football season into a communitywide event everyone can enjoy.

“With all the growth happening in northwest Las Vegas, we saw this as an opportunity, and we’re excited to be part of the community,” Walters added. “We are more than just an auto dealer. The hallmark of Centennial Subaru is our Love Promise program, which is our commitment to the community. We are about serving our community with love.”

The “Thursday Night Lights” game schedule, with all games starting at 7 p.m.: Aug. 17, Virgin Valley at Canyon Springs; Aug. 24, Sunrise Mountain at Cheyenne; Aug. 31, Valley at Boulder City; Sept. 7, Basic at Sierra Vista; Sept. 14, Legacy at Foothill; Sept. 21, Desert Oasis at Palo Verde; Sept. 28, Rancho at Centennial; Oct. 5, Desert Pines at Coronado; Oct. 12, Las Vegas at Durango; and Oct. 19, Shadow Ridge at Liberty.