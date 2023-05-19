79°F
Dealer News

Centennial Subaru teams up with Save Red Rock

DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT
May 19, 2023 - 8:01 am
 
Centennial Subaru Love Promise employee volunteers help out cleaning up trash in the Lovell Can ...
Centennial Subaru Love Promise employee volunteers help out cleaning up trash in the Lovell Canyon area. (Centennial Subaru )
Presenting a check for $2,500 to Save Red Rock are, from left, Subaru Zone Training Manager Lan ...
Presenting a check for $2,500 to Save Red Rock are, from left, Subaru Zone Training Manager Lance Williams, Brand Specialist Tyrone May, RB Group-Public Relations President Reggie Burton, Save Red Rock Director of Communications Michelle St. Angelo, Land & Water Advisor Pauline Van Betten, Treasurer Audree Willardsen and Event Coordinator Laurinda Janlewicz. (Centennial Subaru)

Centennial Subaru Love Promise employee volunteers joined the Save Red Rock organization at Blue Diamond village for an Earth Day social and educational event on April 22. The event promoted water conservation and ways to maintain and protect the environment.

Subaru LAX Zone Training Manager Lance Williams was available to demonstrate and explain the features of Subaru’s Solterra EV that was on display.

Additionally, in recognition of Save Red Rock’s dedication to preserving and protecting the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, Centennial Subaru presented the organization with a $2,500 donation. Love Promise employee volunteers followed up on April 23 by participating in a Lovell Canyon trash cleanup.

“We are endlessly appreciative of the team at Centennial Subaru for their love of the Earth and their support of Save Red Rock,” organization President Heather Fisher said. “Their $2,500 Earth weekend donation goes a long way for our nonprofit volunteer organization to educate and execute existing and future conservation projects.”

Save Red Rock is a 501(c)(3) organization with a mission to preserve, protect and enhance the natural, cultural, recreational and scenic resources in and around the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area to ensure natural resource sustainability and promote responsible recreational enjoyment for all user groups now and for future generations.

“Save Red Rock is doing an amazing job in educating the public on the importance of maintaining and protecting Red Rock,” Centennial Subaru General Manager Ryon Walters said. “What they are doing is just a natural fit for our Love Promise Subaru Loves the Earth campaign.”

Subaru and its retailers believe in making the world a better place, and Subaru Love Promise is Subaru’s vision of respecting all people. This is the corporation’s commitment to show love and respect to its customers and to work to make a positive impact in the world.

Subaru Love Promise consists of pillars for corporate social responsibility that includes: Subaru Loves Pets, Subaru Loves the Earth, Subaru Loves Learning, Subaru Loves to Help, Subaru Loves to Care and Subaru Share the Love event. As part of the Share Love event, held around the end-of-the year holidays, the retailer will donate $500 in the name of a vehicle buyer to a local charity and four national charities of their choice.

