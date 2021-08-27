Centennial Toyota team members are superheroes to kids with cancer

Centennial Toyota is the presenting sponsor of the annual Candlelighters Superhero 5K fundraiser to be held Sept. 18 at Exploration Peak Park.

Centennial Toyota team members show their superhero support for the Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada. Pictured in front are Candlelighters Superhero 5K Ambassador Elias Dias, age 6, and Jason Meixner, Centennial Toyota general manager.

What started as a simple ask for sponsorship dollars to help kids with cancer has blossomed into an unbreakable bond and continuous support for the Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada. Centennial Toyota is the presenting sponsor of the annual fundraising race. The Candlelighters Superhero 5K presented by Centennial Toyota is Sept. 18 at Exploration Peak Park.

In 2013, Mark Grenier, Candlelighters race founder and longtime race chair, approached Centennial Toyota about getting involved with the nonprofit that provides emotional support, quality of life programs and financial assistance. The need to help vulnerable families with cancer resonated with the northwest Las Vegas dealership and its involvement has been unwavering ever since, expanding beyond the race to other Candlelighters events and assistance.

There was never a question about continuing Candlelighters support when Jason Meixner, current Centennial Toyota general manager, joined the dealership in 2015.

“Our whole team has embraced the Candlelighters’ mission, beneficiaries and dedicated staff, and we encourage the community to join us in being superheroes to families with cancer,” Meixner said. “The Superhero 5K is fun and rewarding with running and walking options at the September event or virtually anytime, anywhere starting Sept. 13.”

Superhero costumes are recommended, even for well-behaved, leashed pets. Registration comes with a cape, while supplies last.

The event includes food options, kids zone with bounce houses, warm-up, opening ceremonies and various booths. Arrival by 7 a.m. is suggested with festivities until 10 a.m.

Fundraising level prizes start at $100. Individuals raising $1,000 or more and teams raising $2,000 or more by Sept. 16 also will receive VIP Lounge access which includes a catered breakfast, WiFi, phone chargers, seating and shade.

Participation costs are $35 for age 10 and older, $15 for ages 3 to 9, free under age 3 and for Candlelighters families, and $15 for pets.

Visit www.candlelightersnv.org or call 702-737-1919 for information, registration, volunteering and other opportunities. Exploration Peak Park is located at 9700 S. Buffalo Drive in the Mountain’s Edge master-planned community.

“Jason and his team at Centennial Toyota are the real deal. For years, they’ve gone above and beyond to support our families and mission; and their involvement as our 5K presenting sponsor is just one way they show up as heroes for children in our community battling cancer. We couldn’t ask for better partners,” said Candlelighters CEO Kimberly Kindig.

In addition to Candlelighters, Centennial Toyota supports Goody Two Shoes, Project 150, Metro’s Fallen Officers Fund and bikes for Chet Buchanan’s annual toy drive.