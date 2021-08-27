92°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Dealer News

Centennial Toyota team members are superheroes to kids with cancer

DEALER FEATURED CONTENT
August 27, 2021 - 8:00 am
 
Centennial Toyota team members show their superhero support for the Candlelighters Childhood Ca ...
Centennial Toyota team members show their superhero support for the Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada. Pictured in front are Candlelighters Superhero 5K Ambassador Elias Dias, age 6, and Jason Meixner, Centennial Toyota general manager.

What started as a simple ask for sponsorship dollars to help kids with cancer has blossomed into an unbreakable bond and continuous support for the Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada. Centennial Toyota is the presenting sponsor of the annual fundraising race. The Candlelighters Superhero 5K presented by Centennial Toyota is Sept. 18 at Exploration Peak Park.

In 2013, Mark Grenier, Candlelighters race founder and longtime race chair, approached Centennial Toyota about getting involved with the nonprofit that provides emotional support, quality of life programs and financial assistance. The need to help vulnerable families with cancer resonated with the northwest Las Vegas dealership and its involvement has been unwavering ever since, expanding beyond the race to other Candlelighters events and assistance.

There was never a question about continuing Candlelighters support when Jason Meixner, current Centennial Toyota general manager, joined the dealership in 2015.

“Our whole team has embraced the Candlelighters’ mission, beneficiaries and dedicated staff, and we encourage the community to join us in being superheroes to families with cancer,” Meixner said. “The Superhero 5K is fun and rewarding with running and walking options at the September event or virtually anytime, anywhere starting Sept. 13.”

Superhero costumes are recommended, even for well-behaved, leashed pets. Registration comes with a cape, while supplies last.

The event includes food options, kids zone with bounce houses, warm-up, opening ceremonies and various booths. Arrival by 7 a.m. is suggested with festivities until 10 a.m.

Fundraising level prizes start at $100. Individuals raising $1,000 or more and teams raising $2,000 or more by Sept. 16 also will receive VIP Lounge access which includes a catered breakfast, WiFi, phone chargers, seating and shade.

Participation costs are $35 for age 10 and older, $15 for ages 3 to 9, free under age 3 and for Candlelighters families, and $15 for pets.

Visit www.candlelightersnv.org or call 702-737-1919 for information, registration, volunteering and other opportunities. Exploration Peak Park is located at 9700 S. Buffalo Drive in the Mountain’s Edge master-planned community.

“Jason and his team at Centennial Toyota are the real deal. For years, they’ve gone above and beyond to support our families and mission; and their involvement as our 5K presenting sponsor is just one way they show up as heroes for children in our community battling cancer. We couldn’t ask for better partners,” said Candlelighters CEO Kimberly Kindig.

In addition to Candlelighters, Centennial Toyota supports Goody Two Shoes, Project 150, Metro’s Fallen Officers Fund and bikes for Chet Buchanan’s annual toy drive.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas man was tortured for hours before canyon killing, records show
Las Vegas man was tortured for hours before canyon killing, records show
2
Raiders report: Former first-round pick answers challenge
Raiders report: Former first-round pick answers challenge
3
Golden Knights’ Alex Pietrangelo sells Las Vegas mansion to teammate
Golden Knights’ Alex Pietrangelo sells Las Vegas mansion to teammate
4
Tom Dwan ends Phil Hellmuth’s unbeaten streak on ‘High Stakes Duel’
Tom Dwan ends Phil Hellmuth’s unbeaten streak on ‘High Stakes Duel’
5
CLARENCE PAGE: Donald Trump can’t cram his ‘fake news’ genie back in his bottle
CLARENCE PAGE: Donald Trump can’t cram his ‘fake news’ genie back in his bottle
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Findlay Kia is sponsoring Luke Herrera's participation in the NTIS Champions Cup, currently bei ...
Findlay Kia supports Las Vegas student-athlete
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

As a student-athlete, Luke Herrera, 14, has worked hard to maintain a 3.5 GPA as well as meeting all other academic responsibilities. In recognition of Luke’s efforts on and off the field, Findlay Kia is now sponsoring his participation in the NTIS Champions Cup.

Roman Pandullo collected 4,300 pounds of dog food to donate to the Henderson Animal Shelter. Ca ...
Boy, CardinaleWay Mazda aid Henderson Animal Shelter
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Roman Pandullo wanted to donate 2,500 pounds of dog food to the Henderson Animal Shelter for his birthday. With help from friends and family, he was able to collect 4,300 pounds. CardinaleWay Mazda matched his donation, and, together, they donated 8,693 pounds of dog food.

Towbin Alfa Romeo Fiat has moved its dealership to the Valley Automall. (Allen Grant/Las Vegas ...
Towbin Alfa Romeo Fiat moves to new location
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

After 10 years in the smaller showroom and small lot, Towbin Alfa Romeo Fiat has moved to a much larger facility in the Valley AutoMall. The store is located at 260A N. Gibson Road, right next door to its sister store, Towbin Kia.

Findlay Automotive is celebrating 60 years in Las Vegas
Findlay Automotive is celebrating 60 years in Las Vegas
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

The Findlay story is a Las Vegas story. In 1961, Pete Findlay started Pete Findlay Oldsmobile and now the dealership is celebrating its 60th anniversary.

CardinaleWay Mazda is accepting donations throughout July to help support and give back to the ...
CardinaleWay dealers match donations for LV Rescue Mission
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Donations of packaged water and lip balm can be dropped off at CardinaleWay Acura and CardinaleWay Mazda throughout July. Donations will be delivered to the Las Vegas Rescue Mission

Celebrating the start of the Check Your Seats in the Heat campaign are, from left, Tyler Corder ...
Findlay VW Henderson partners with firefighters in safety initiative
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Findlay Volkswagen Henderson is joining the Henderson Professional Firefighters and Las Vegas Firefighters with the safety initiative “Check Your Seats in the Heat.” Not leaving children or pets in the car alone can save lives.