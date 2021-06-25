Chapman breaks ground on new dealership in Las Vegas

Lou Primak, from left, Barry Barcus, Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom, Jeanne Hamrick, Don Hamrick, Ted Chapman, Shannon Chapman, Emily Chapman and Evan Chapman break ground on the newest Chapman Automotive Group dealership at 3470 S. Boulder Highway. (Chapman)

Chapman Automotive Group recently broke ground on a sales and service facility, Chapman Dodge Chrysler Ram, at 3470 S. Boulder Highway.

The state-of-the-art dealership will be constructed on the 6.7-acre site previously occupied by Chapman Ram Truck Center. That dealership has temporarily been relocated to 2570 S. Eastern Ave. for sales, service and parts.

“This new facility again illustrates the deep commitment to the Las Vegas community that the Chapman Automotive Group has demonstrated since coming here over 32 years ago,” said Don Hamrick, president of Nevada operations for Chapman. “In addition, we have some other very exciting projects on the board coming soon to Southern Nevada.”

The Boulder Highway dealership will include a new sales and service facility, including sales and showroom areas, a two-story parts warehouse, a 30-bay service department, automated car wash tunnel and a separate detailing building. A unique element will be the high-speed overhead doors in the service department.

Agate Construction will build the dealership. The architect for the project is BRB Architects. It is projected to be completed by the end of this year.

“Our company is fully committed to having first-rate facilities in which our customers and employees can feel comfortable doing business,” said Ted Chapman, CEO of Chapman Automotive Group. “This new dealership will be among our very best.”