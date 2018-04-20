Chapman Chrysler Jeep kicks off Big Bad Jeep Show

Chapman Chrysler Jeep and the Chapman Customs parts department are gearing up for the fifth annual Big Bad Jeep Show from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. May 12. The event will feature live entertainment, food, face-painting and raffle prizes suitable for any Jeep connoisseur.

Chapman Automotive Jeff Jorgensen took home the first-place trophy at Chapman's 2017 Big Bad Jeep Show.

The Big Bad Jeep Show is free to the public and Chapman Chrysler Jeep welcomes all families and loyal Jeep lovers for a day of fun and appreciation of off-road vehicles. The event will take place at Chapman Chrysler Jeep, 1100 W. Warm Springs Road in Henderson.

“I’ve never seen a more loyal following than in the Jeep community,” said Gary Brewer, general manager of Chapman Chrysler Jeep. “This event gets bigger every year, and we love hosting a family-fun event that brings the Las Vegas community together while giving enthusiasts a chance to show off their rides.”

Trophies and cash prizes will be distributed to those looking to partake in the competition with cash prizes for the top three winners as well as winners in the WTF, People’s Choice and Most Off-Road Ready categories.

Participating Jeeps must pay a $25 entry fee. Contestants can preregister online at chapmanchryslerjeep.com, and payments can be made in person at Chapman Chrysler Jeep up to one hour prior to the event. All makes and models of Jeeps are welcome to compete.

Prizes include:

n First Place: $400

n Second Place: 250

n Third Place: $150

n WTF: $100

n People’s Choice: $400

n Most Off-Road Ready: $200

Participating vendors include Yes Mam, Rough Country Suspensions, AEV, Light Force, Surprise Straps, Rock Slide Engineering, DV8 Off-Road and Magellan GPS.