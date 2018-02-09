Chapman Chrysler Jeep unleashes the beast

The perfect off-roading vehicle has arrived at Chapman Chrysler Jeep. American Expedition Vehicles are entirely customizable and designed to highlight personal experiences both on- and off-road. The 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited AEV Rubicon offered at Chapman Chrysler Jeep embodies aggressively functional engineering and impeccable product design. Every customizable feature enhances the driving experience and will take the driver anywhere they want to venture off to.

Chapman Automotive The 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited AEV Rubicon offered at Chapman Chrysler Jeep embodies aggressively functional engineering and impeccable product design.

The perfect off-roading vehicle has arrived at Chapman Chrysler Jeep. American Expedition Vehicles are entirely customizable and designed to highlight personal experiences both on- and off-road. The 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited AEV Rubicon offered at Chapman Chrysler Jeep embodies aggressively functional engineering and impeccable product design. Every customizable feature enhances the driving experience and will take the driver anywhere they want to venture off to.

“The 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited AEV Rubicon was built to take on any terrain imaginable,” said Gary Brewer, general manager of Chapman Chrysler Jeep. “Any adventure seeker would want to get behind the wheel of this car.”

This specific Wrangler has a bright white clear coat with a black three-piece hard top, all-terrain rain tires, LED fog lights and headlights, front skid plates and a max tow package that includes a class II receiver hitch and four-pin connector wiring.

There is nowhere this Wrangler can’t go with a 3.6-liter V-6 engine churning out 285 horsepower, four-wheel drive and five-speed automatic transmission. Vehicle accessories include a leather-wrapped steering wheel, remote USB port, Uconnect voice command with Bluetooth and vehicle information center.

To top it all off, the 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited AEV Rubicon features a 6.5-inch touch-screen display, Garmin GPS navigation, audio input jack and nine Alpine speakers.