Dealer News

Chapman dealerships deliver cookies to Metro, UMC

May 2, 2020 - 8:00 am
 

Management and employees from Chapman Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram recently teamed up to deliver over 400 cookies to law enforcement and medical personnel on the front lines protecting our community from the threat of COVID-19. The refreshments from Crumbl Cookies were distributed as a show of gratitude and support.

“The Chapman family and our employees have been a part of this community for over 50 years,” said Don Hamrick, president of Nevada operations for the dealerships. “We’ve seen how bravely first responders have performed time and again when unthinkable challenges have threatened our city. We wanted to make sure they are aware how much Nevadans appreciate all of their efforts on our behalf.”

Sheriff Joe Lombardo and Sgt. Landon Reyes helped coordinate the cookie distribution for the Metropolitan Police Department. Heartfelt appreciation was conveyed back to Chapman through Metro Lt. Ray Spencer and Director of Crime Scene Investigations Randy McLaughlin.

At University Medical Center, team members Marcie and Kelly greeted the Chapman delivery outside the hospital doors and carried the sweet snacks inside to the hardworking medical professionals and volunteers.

All Chapman dealerships continue to conduct sales, service and parts business while taking every essential precaution necessary to best ensure the safety of its customers and staff. Dealerships are open for sales from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Parts and service are open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

