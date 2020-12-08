65°F
Dealer News

Chapman delivers Dodge Journey to local U.S. Army veteran

December 8, 2020 - 11:06 am
 
From left, Don Hamrick, president, Chapman Nevada Operations; Clark Wood, U.S. Bank Market pres ...
From left, Don Hamrick, president, Chapman Nevada Operations; Clark Wood, U.S. Bank Market president; and Tom Kilgannon, Freedom Alliance president stand beside the Dodge Durango they just presented to Staff Sgt. Deonty “Rock” Eastmon, who is in the driver’s seat. (Chapman)

Chapman Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram, working with U.S. Bank and Freedom Alliance, recently awarded Staff Sgt. Deonty “Rock” Eastmon a 2018 Dodge Journey GT after fully certifying and warrantying the vehicle.

Staff Sgt. Eastmon medically retired after 16 years of service that included two tours in Iraq and one deployment to Afghanistan. He sustained multiple injuries during his more than 3½ years overseas.

“The Chapman Automotive Group has a long history of supporting our military veterans and servicemen and women,” said Don Hamrick, president of Chapman’s Nevada operations. “We are so happy to partner with U.S. Bank and Freedom Alliance to present this certified 2018 Dodge Journey GT to Staff Sgt. Eastmon to show our deep appreciation of his service and sacrifice while ensuring our country’s freedom.”

Freedom Alliance, a charitable organization that provides help and support to wounded troops and military families, and U.S. Bank, the fifth-largest bank in the nation, share the same mission — honoring service members for their dedication and personal sacrifice. They approached Chapman Dodge to assist in providing a quality vehicle to Eastmon to aid in his recovery.

In addition to donating homes and automobiles to veterans, Freedom Alliance has awarded over $18 million in college scholarships to the children of military heroes killed or disabled while serving in the armed forces of America.

