Chapman Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram supports Elite Youth

Don Hamrick, president of Nevada Chapman Automotive, joins Stephanie Furstahl, the owner of Elite Youth, at the center of the photo surrounded by the gymnasts and coaches of the Nevada team based at DragonRidge Fitness Center in Henderson. (Chapman)

Over the past three years, Chapman Dodge Chrysler Jeep and Ram has sponsored the Elite Youth Aerobic Gymnastic team and played a key role in their successful rise to become the top team representing America in international competitions. Led by owner and founder Stephanie Furstahl, Elite Youth will compete next year for the gold against 27 other countries in upcoming championships to be held in Phoenix.

“It’s been so rewarding for all of us at Chapman Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram to watch the personal and physical growth of these outstanding young athletes in their sport and in our community,” said Don Hamrick, president of Nevada operations for Chapman Automotive Group. “They have trained and matured into outstanding ambassadors for our city, state, and country.”

Elite Youth was created in 2018 to elevate children to their highest potential both physically and mentally. It focuses on leadership, mindset, problem-solving, kindness and virtually every aspect of the mental approach to athletic competition.

Now with three locations, one in Southern Nevada and two in Arizona, Elite Youth currently trains and mentors 35 young girls and boys between the ages of 5 to 14.

“We are one team and one family,” Furstahl said. “We are forever grateful for the generous support we have received from the Chapman Automotive Group. It has opened so many doors for these incredible kids as they become our future leaders.”