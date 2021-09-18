Chapman hosts kickoff party for Susan G. Komen fundraiser

Chapman Chrysler Jeep in Henderson hosted the Susan G. Komen Nevada More Than Pink kickoff party. Survivors, team leaders and sponsors of the More Than Pink walk came together to share a day of fun, laughter, games and food from Maggiano’s Little Italy. The walk takes place today, when participants can hop on a treadmill or take to neighborhood sidewalks to raise money to fight breast cancer. To cap off the celebration, Chapman Chrysler Jeep committed to making a donation to Susan G. Komen for every new vehicle sold in September and October. (Chapman)

Chapman

Chapman Chrysler Jeep in Henderson hosted the Susan G. Komen Nevada More Than Pink kickoff party. Survivors, team leaders and sponsors of the More Than Pink walk came together to share a day of fun, laughter, games and food from Maggiano’s Little Italy. The walk takes place today, when participants can hop on a treadmill or take to neighborhood sidewalks to raise money to fight breast cancer. To cap off the celebration, Chapman Chrysler Jeep committed to making a donation to Susan G. Komen for every new vehicle sold in September and October.

DEALER FEATURED CONTENT