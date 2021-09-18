76°F
Dealer News

Chapman hosts kickoff party for Susan G. Komen fundraiser

DEALER FEATURED CONTENT
September 18, 2021 - 8:00 am
 
Chapman Chrysler Jeep in Henderson hosted the Susan G. Komen Nevada More Than Pink kickoff party. Survivors, team leaders and sponsors of the More Than Pink walk came together to share a day of fun, laughter, games and food from Maggiano’s Little Italy. The walk takes place today, when participants can hop on a treadmill or take to neighborhood sidewalks to raise money to fight breast cancer. To cap off the celebration, Chapman Chrysler Jeep committed to making a donation to Susan G. Komen for every new vehicle sold in September and October. (Chapman)

Chapman

DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Tyler Corder, CFO of Findlay Automative, congratulates Gustavo Torres Uribe on his newly remode ...
Findlay teams up with Make-A-Wish Foundation
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Make-A-Wish Foundation reached out and asked Findlay Customs for help granting a wish. A 19-year-old leukemia patient from Las Vegas had his 1991 GMC Sierra fully redone and enhanced with a sound system.

Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas sales manager Kevin Kesick, left, and shop foreman Rick Marshall ar ...
Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas competes in off-road competition
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas is competing in Land Rover TReK 2021, Land Rover North America’s adventure off-road competition that started Thursday and continues through Sept. 26.

Karma Automotive was named the “Official Luxury Vehicle of the Las Vegas Raiders and Allegian ...
Karma Automotive partners with Las Vegas Raiders, Allegiant Stadium
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Karma Automotive, which has been named the “Official Luxury Vehicle of the Las Vegas Raiders and Allegiant Stadium,” will sponsor a variety of consumer-driven experiences and events geared to the Raiders’ loyal fans.

On hand to welcome the graduates of Standards of Excellence Academy’s Automotive Technician T ...
Standards of Excellence Academy graduates six students
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

The Findlay Automotive Group welcomed the graduates of the Standards of Excellence Academy’s Automotive Technician Training Program. CFO Tyler Corder said, “Out of the first two classes, we’ve hired nearly every one of the graduates at Findlay Automotive dealerships.”

Findlay Kia is sponsoring Luke Herrera's participation in the NTIS Champions Cup, currently bei ...
Findlay Kia supports Las Vegas student-athlete
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

As a student-athlete, Luke Herrera, 14, has worked hard to maintain a 3.5 GPA as well as meeting all other academic responsibilities. In recognition of Luke’s efforts on and off the field, Findlay Kia is now sponsoring his participation in the NTIS Champions Cup.

Roman Pandullo collected 4,300 pounds of dog food to donate to the Henderson Animal Shelter. Ca ...
Boy, CardinaleWay Mazda aid Henderson Animal Shelter
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Roman Pandullo wanted to donate 2,500 pounds of dog food to the Henderson Animal Shelter for his birthday. With help from friends and family, he was able to collect 4,300 pounds. CardinaleWay Mazda matched his donation, and, together, they donated 8,693 pounds of dog food.

Towbin Alfa Romeo Fiat has moved its dealership to the Valley Automall. (Allen Grant/Las Vegas ...
Towbin Alfa Romeo Fiat moves to new location
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

After 10 years in the smaller showroom and small lot, Towbin Alfa Romeo Fiat has moved to a much larger facility in the Valley AutoMall. The store is located at 260A N. Gibson Road, right next door to its sister store, Towbin Kia.

Findlay Automotive is celebrating 60 years in Las Vegas
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

The Findlay story is a Las Vegas story. In 1961, Pete Findlay started Pete Findlay Oldsmobile and now the dealership is celebrating its 60th anniversary.