Chapman introduces first gasoline-electric minivan: Chrysler Pacifica

The 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid is America’s first ever hybrid minivan, and Chapman Chrysler Jeep in the Valley Automall is well-stocked and offering great prices on all three models, the Hybrid Touring Plus, Hybrid Touring L and Hybrid Limited.

Powered by an electric motor and gasoline engine, the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid alternates between the two power sources. It will help lower owners’ carbon footprint for a greener planet while extending the driving range.

This great family vehicle gets 33-mile full electric range and up to an astonishing 566 miles total on a full tank and full charge, so drivers can cruise by those gas stations. Alongside the entertainment and performance features, this minivan is functional for any family.

“This minivan is stylish, roomy and makes life a little easier and less expensive for families by reducing the number of trips they take to the gas station,” said Gary Brewer, general manager of Chapman Chrysler Jeep. “We love seeing these new Chrysler Pacifica Hybrids leave the lot because they make buyers feel good, and we see smiles as they drive away.”

With seating for seven, cargo space and available hands-free sliding doors and lift gate, the 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid is made for convenience. Standard features include SafetyTec Group, ParkSense Rear Park Assist with Stop, Rear Cross Path detection and blind-spot monitoring. All models also have the improved Uconnect 4 audio systems.

The 2018 hybrid Pacifica has a V-6, 3.6-liter Pentastar plug-in hybrid engine that produces 260 horsepower when combined with the electric motor and can recharge its battery by connecting to an external power source.