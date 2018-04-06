Chapman is delivering extra armor for Army Day

April 6 is recognized as Army Day, and Chapman Chrysler Jeep in the Valley Automall will celebrate the holiday and honor those who serve by highlighting Chapman’s Military Incentive Program and the 2017 Overland Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 6×6.

April 6 is recognized as Army Day, and Chapman Chrysler Jeep in the Valley Automall will celebrate the holiday and honor those who serve by highlighting Chapman’s Military Incentive Program and the 2017 Overland Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 6×6.

People who are active, active reserved, retired military, retired military reserve or are an honorably discharged veteran within one year of discharged date are eligible to receive $500 in military bonus cash. The offer applies to purchases and leases on select 2017 and 2018 vehicles.

Along with the military bonus cash, Chapman’s modern-day “tank” will attract any soldier. The 2017 Overland Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 6×6 is a perfect combination of modern design on the interior and classic Jeep styling on the exterior, and with seating for seven, you can practically fit an entire battalion.

“Having an SUV that’s as eye-catching as the Jeep Wrangler 6×6 is always fun to see,” said Gary Brewer, general manager of Chapman Chrysler Jeep. “We love assisting veterans here at Chapman and our Military Incentive Program is just one way we give back to those who serve.”

The Wrangler 6×6 is battle-ready with a custom rhino-lined desert sand exterior, skid plates, fog lights, a Warn VR10 winch with steel rope and six Pro Comp Xtreme MT2 tires, with additional swing-out tire. This Jeep may be rugged on the outside, but interior features include beige and black custom-stitched leather seats, a Pioneer touch screen display and a rear-end camping entertainment system with a flat-screen TV and sound system.