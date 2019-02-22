Chapman kicks off Presidents Day weekend on soccer field

Don Hamrick, general manager of Chapman Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram, presents a trophy to the winners of the Chapman Bracket, U15 Las Vegas Downtown Soccer Club. (Chapman)

This month, the Las Vegas Downtown Soccer Club is holding its biannual Mayor’s Cup International Showcase, and Chapman Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram is the premier sponsor of the club. The two-weekend showcase features more than 650 boys and girls teams, including 70 international teams across five different continents. Nearly 200 teams represented Nevada, and the Chapman logo was displayed on their jerseys.

“The tournament provides an opportunity for young athletes to play before college coaches and recruiters from across the country,” said Gary Soresman, executive director of the Downtown Las Vegas Soccer Club. “With the help of our partner, the city of Las Vegas, and incredible sponsors like Chapman, we’ve become one of the top-rated youth soccer tournaments in the nation and we are extremely proud of that.”

On Presidents Day, the final day of the boys tournament, Don Hamrick, general manager of Chapman Dodge Chrysler Ram, spoke on the importance of the tournament for the city of Las Vegas and presented trophies to the winners of the Chapman Bracket at Bettye Wilson Soccer Complex.

“Throughout the years, the Downtown Las Vegas Soccer Club has been a phenomenal partner and this tournament truly provides a once-in-a-lifetime experience for young athletes to compete in a quality competition and that is why we wholeheartedly support it,” Hamrick said.

Mayor Carolyn Goodman is set to announce the winners of the girl’s showcase as the Mayor’s Cup continues Friday through Sunday.