Chapman to hold 5th annual Pamper Your Pet event

In honor of National Pet Wellness and Adopt-A-Dog Month, Chapman Chrysler Jeep will kick off its fifth annual Pamper Your Pet event Oct. 13. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the family- and pet-friendly event will feature pet-focused businesses. Chapman Chrysler Jeep welcomes all pets — from dogs to cats and even bunnies — to come join the fun.

Pet grooming services, local animal shelters, and pet food and wellness vendors will be in attendance, and representatives from these businesses will be there to answer questions, show off products and even give attendees the opportunity to adopt a new pet on the spot. Chapman will be selling raffle tickets for gifts, and all proceeds from the tickets and Chapman’s annual bake sale will benefit participating pet adoption and rescue organizations. Food vendors including Tacos Pena, Snowie Shaved Ice and Pizza Hut will all be on site for all attendees to enjoy.

“Each year our support for the Las Vegas pet community grows, and our fifth annual Pamper Your Pet event is shaping up to be our best yet,” said Gary Brewer, general manager of Chapman Chrysler Jeep. “This fun-filled family day is what we love to see at Chapman and we hope to create a lasting memory for both the pets and owners.”

Just in time for Halloween, Chapman will be giving awards and prizes to the pets that display the best holiday spirit. Some of the awards up for grabs are “Best Costume,” “Like Pet, Like Owner” and “Most Instagram Worthy.”

In addition, there will be radio promotions, swag bags and a photo booth. A few notable organizations that will be giving donations include Rah Raw Rah Pet Food, Elizabeth Parker Books, Banfield Pet Hospital, Pet Scene Magazine, Viva La Paw and The Soggy Dog.

The fifth annual “Pamper Your Pet” Pet Appreciation Event takes place at Chapman Chrysler Jeep located in the Valley Automall at 930 Auto Show Drive, Henderson.