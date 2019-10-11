Chapman to host Pamper Your Pet Day event

The sixth annual Pamper Your Pet Day will be held Oct. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Chapman Chrysler Jeep in the Valley Automall at 930 Auto Show Drive in Henderson.

This dog was the “Most Creative” winner during the 2017 Pamper Your Pet Day at Chapman Chrysler Jeep. (Chapman)

Chapman Chrysler Jeep invites all families and furry friends to the sixth annual Pamper Your Pet Day event. In honor of National Pet Wellness and Adopt-A-Dog Month, Chapman Chrysler Jeep will host a fun-filled day dedicated to pampering pets with prizes and more.

Presented by Vegas Rock Dog Radio, the event will feature more than local 30 pet-focused vendors, raffles, a pet Halloween costume contest and a blood drive hosted by Vitalant.

Pet grooming services, local animal shelters and pet food and wellness vendors will be in attendance to answer questions and offer their products. The event will feature free swag bags filled with toys and treats to the first 100 attendees and tons of raffle prizes.

Chapman’s raffle and bake sale will benefit participating pet adoption and rescue agencies aiding dogs, cats and even bunnies.

“Any dog owner will tell you how important it is to find the right dog-friendly vehicle, and at Chapman, we want to take that one step further and make sure your sidekick is as happy as can be,” said Don Hamrick, president of Nevada operations at Chapman Automotive Group. “Pamper Your Pet Day is a really fun event that raises money for a great cause, and we’re excited for yet another great turnout.”

Just in time for Halloween, Chapman will be giving trophies to the pet that displays the best holiday spirit. Some of the awards up for grabs are Best Costume, Like Pet, Like Owner and Most Creative.

Pamper Your Pet Day is free to the public, and all furry pets, no matter their size, weight or breed are welcome. Chapman Chrysler Jeep will provide free food for the entire family courtesy of Tacos Pena, LV Shaved Ice and Pizza Hut.

For a list of participating vendors and to schedule an appointment for the blood drive, visit the Facebook Pamper Your Pet Day 2019 event page. To win a gift basket from The Dog House valued at $175, follow @ChapmanChryslerJeep on Facebook and share a picture of your faithful companion in the car.