69°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Dealer News

Chapman to host Pamper Your Pet Day event

DEALER FEATURED CONTENT
October 11, 2019 - 4:29 pm
 

Chapman Chrysler Jeep invites all families and furry friends to the sixth annual Pamper Your Pet Day event. In honor of National Pet Wellness and Adopt-A-Dog Month, Chapman Chrysler Jeep will host a fun-filled day dedicated to pampering pets with prizes and more.

The sixth annual event will be held Oct. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Chapman Chrysler Jeep in the Valley Automall at 930 Auto Show Drive in Henderson.

Presented by Vegas Rock Dog Radio, the event will feature more than local 30 pet-focused vendors, raffles, a pet Halloween costume contest and a blood drive hosted by Vitalant.

Pet grooming services, local animal shelters and pet food and wellness vendors will be in attendance to answer questions and offer their products. The event will feature free swag bags filled with toys and treats to the first 100 attendees and tons of raffle prizes.

Chapman’s raffle and bake sale will benefit participating pet adoption and rescue agencies aiding dogs, cats and even bunnies.

“Any dog owner will tell you how important it is to find the right dog-friendly vehicle, and at Chapman, we want to take that one step further and make sure your sidekick is as happy as can be,” said Don Hamrick, president of Nevada operations at Chapman Automotive Group. “Pamper Your Pet Day is a really fun event that raises money for a great cause, and we’re excited for yet another great turnout.”

Just in time for Halloween, Chapman will be giving trophies to the pet that displays the best holiday spirit. Some of the awards up for grabs are Best Costume, Like Pet, Like Owner and Most Creative.

Pamper Your Pet Day is free to the public, and all furry pets, no matter their size, weight or breed are welcome. Chapman Chrysler Jeep will provide free food for the entire family courtesy of Tacos Pena, LV Shaved Ice and Pizza Hut.

For a list of participating vendors and to schedule an appointment for the blood drive, visit the Facebook Pamper Your Pet Day 2019 event page. To win a gift basket from The Dog House valued at $175, follow @ChapmanChryslerJeep on Facebook and share a picture of your faithful companion in the car.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Findlay Findlay Automotive Group recently honored company CFO Tyler Corder for 25 years with th ...
Findlay executive celebrates 25 years with company
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Findlay Automotive Group CFO Tyler Corder was feted by friends and associates recently in a surprise gathering at Findlay Toyota, where he was honored for 25 years of service with the company.

Findlay Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas has announced its participation in the Land Rover TReK 2020 ...
Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas to participate off-road event
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas announced plans recently to participate in Land Rover TReK 2020, Land Rover North America’s off-road driving skills competition. The competition is being held this year in conjunction with the launch of the highly anticipated all-new Land Rover Defender.

Chapman Chrysler Jeep is Nevada’s only authorized American Expedition Vehicles dealership. (A ...
Upgrade to AEV to track down a UFO
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

American Expedition Vehicle, available at Chapman Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram, will take a Jeep or Ram truck and improve its off-road capabilities with top-of-the-line, high-quality vehicle parts and accessories.

Subaru of Las Vegas unveiled the Discovery Children’s Museum Eco-City Exhibit Subaru Car Care ...
Subaru of Las Vegas boosts Subaru Loves Learning
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Subaru of Las Vegas unveiled the Subaru Car Care Center at the Discovery Children’s Museum. The new exhibit is part of the Eco-City area along with kid-size grocery store and juice bar.

Veteran sales manager John Williams is seen with the 2020 Acura TLX PMC Edition at Findlay Acur ...
Findlay Acura introduces hand-crafted 2020 TLX PMC
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Acura is touting the 2020 TLX PMC with a 3.5-liter V-6 producing 290 horsepower and the Super-Handling All-Wheel Drive. It is handcrafted at the Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville, Ohio.

Findlay Volkswagen General Manager Melisa Eichbauer’s efforts are evidenced by her being name ...
Findlay VW Henderson GM earns designation on 40 Under 40
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Melisa Eichbauer, general manager of Findlay Volkswagen, recently earned a place on the prestigious “40 Under40” list that is published annually by Automotive News.

Ramtrucks.com The award-winning 2019 Ram 1500 is available at all Chapman Automotive dealership ...
Test drive 2019 Truck of the Year at Chapman
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

The 2019 Ram 1500 was named Motor Trend’s 2019 Truck of the Year and Edmunds Editor’s Choice for the large trucks division.

Findlay Mazda technician Tony Tinnell can’t imagine working anywhere else. (Findlay)
Findlay Mazda technician loves his job
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

With the immense changes in the mechanical end of the car business, technicians have their work cut out for them trying to keep up with all the technological advancements. Tony Tinnell has been in the car business 13 years and is certified in Kia, Ford and Mazda lines. He currently works for Findlay Mazda.