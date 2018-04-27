Chapman to reward recent graduates

Chapman Automotive understands and values the importance of education, and with graduation right around the corner, the dealership is celebrating this milestone by rewarding graduates for their hard work. Chapman Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram is offering a $500 cash allowance to all recent college graduates, and many of the 2018 models are designed with millennial needs in mind.

Chapman's Jeep Renegade is the perfect early graduation present. The affordable subcompact SUV is fit for any active lifestyle.

Adults who graduated in the past two years, are expecting to graduate in the next six months or are currently enrolled in a master’s or doctoral program are eligible for Chapman’s College Graduate Program. They can stop by any Chapman dealership with their application for graduation, an intent letter from the registrar’s office referencing a future graduation date, their diploma or a letter from the college or university’s registrar’s office showing enrollment status in a graduate program.

“We bleed scarlet and gray here at Chapman, and we’re proud of our Rebels and all they’ve accomplished,” said Don Hamrick, general manager of Chapman Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram. “Graduating college is no small feat, and the College Graduate Program is in place to help graduates as they begin their next journey.”

According to data from IHS Automotive, Dodge and Jeep are among the five most popular car brands for millennials. Jeep comes in as the fifth-most popular brand, with 13.4 percent of its sales made to buyers under the age of 35. At Chapman, the Jeep Renegade, an affordable subcompact SUV fit for an active lifestyle, is especially popular for the demographic. Millennials also love the Dodge brand. In fact, in 2015, 15.8 percent of sales were to buyers between the ages of 18 and 34.