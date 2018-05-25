Chapman Warm Springs holds re-grand opening

This Memorial Day weekend, Chapman Warm Springs wants to welcome all locals to its re-grand opening. The dealership located at 1100 W. Warm Springs Road is the Certified Used Car Center and largest pre-owned Jeep outlet in Nevada.

Chapman General Sales Manager Lawrence Ennis prepares for his re-grand opening this weekend at Chapman Warm Springs, 1100 W. Warm Springs Road in Henderson.

Chapman Warm Springs’ inventory has a wide variety of used cars available for sale. Its unique selection starts with executive pre-owned vehicles such as Porsche, Mercedes, Lexus and BMW, and includes the most popular models on the road like Toyota, Honda, Nissan and Volkswagen.

Chapmanwarmsprings.com has a complete listing of pre-owned vehicles and includes Carfax reports, videos, photos and detailed vehicle descriptions for added assurance when looking to purchase.

The newly staffed sales support and management are trained and qualified to help customers choose from hundreds of vehicles, and Chapman is extending its hours of operation this summer to ensure all customers will have the time find the perfect vehicle on their schedule.

“We’ve been listening to our amazing customers and pride ourselves on how far we’ve progressed as a dealership,” said Lawrence Ennis, general sales manager of Chapman Chrysler Jeep. “Our main goal is to assist with all auto needs here in the Henderson community. From the large selection of vehicles to the knowledgeable staff and easy financing options, our dealership is truly for the people.”

Chapman aids customers with bad credit and helps them finance with competitive lenders. The online application can get anyone preapproved for an ideal vehicle, and Chapman’s experienced finance representatives can find the right loan program to meet all budgets and credit situations.