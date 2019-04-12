Chapman wrangles Jeep owners to compete in Big Bad Jeep Show April 27

Jeep enthusiasts come together at fifth annual Big Bad Jeep Show at Chapman Warm Springs. (Chapman Chrysler Jeep)

When you purchase a Jeep, you don’t just get the opportunity to venture off the beaten path, you also join one of the most loyal and exclusive car communities on the road. Chapman Chrysler Jeep is inviting all Jeep owners across the valley to compete in the sixth annual Big Bad Jeep Show.

Jeeps are one of the most customizable vehicles on the market and, on April 27, you can join in the camaraderie and enter your Jeep and show it off to Jeep lovers across Southern Nevada. The entry fee is $25 and can be paid in person at Chapman Chrysler Jeep up to one hour prior to the event or online on their website chapmanchryslerjeep.com/form/rsvp. Contestants can win trophies and cash prizes up to $400.

“The Jeep community is expanding rapidly, especially across Southern Nevada, and the Big Bad Jeep Show welcomes all Jeep owners, new and old,” said Gary Brewer, general manager of Chapman Chrysler Jeep. “Jeeps have limitless potential when it comes to customization and this event allows the public to see some unique cars, win rare car modifications and swap trail stories, which makes it a lot of fun.”

The event will take place at Chapman Warm Springs at 1100 W. Warm Springs Road from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will feature live music, free food, a blood drive by Vitalant-Southern Nevada and raffle prizes. Attendance is free and open to the public.