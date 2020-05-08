Chevrolet hands out report cards with Teen Driver Technology

Chevrolet’s built-in Teen Driver Technology promotes safe driving habits with speed alerts, volume limits and the Buckle to Drive feature. This technology prevents the driver from shifting out of park until the seat belt is buckled.

Findlay Chevrolet Marketing Director Joyce Balaoro poses with the all-new 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer LT at Findlay Chevrolet, 6800 S. Torrey Pines Drive. (Findlay)

Chevrolet continues to enhance its safety features with new options like Teen Driver Technology. The built-in system promotes safe driving habits with speed alerts, volume limits and the Buckle to Drive feature. This technology prevents the driver from shifting out of park until the seat belt is buckled.

Chevrolet Teen Driver Technology is a great tool for parents to coach their new drivers and allow them to have fewer distractions behind the wheel. It also provides an in-vehicle report card that can identify some problem areas that they can address with their new driver so they develop safe driving habits.

“I’m grateful that Chevrolet puts safety first,” said Joyce Balaoro, marketing director at Findlay Chevrolet. “It allows me to have some peace of mind when choosing a vehicle for my daughter to drive and stay connected with her even when I’m not in the vehicle.”

The all-new 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer is equipped with Teen Driver Technology as well as the following distance indicator, forward collision alert and lane keep assist with lane departure warning to help keep new and inexperienced drivers safe on the road.