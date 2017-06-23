Chrysler 300 steals spotlight at Chapman Chrysler Jeep

Chapman Automotive Chapman Automotive general sales manager Lawrence Ennis poses next to a new arrival 2017 Chrysler 300 at Chapman Chrysler Jeep.

The 2017 Chrysler 300 is quickly becoming one of Chapman Chrysler Jeep’s best-selling vehicles, so popular that it’s difficult to keep any on the lot. Since its inception in 2005, the Chrysler 300 has earned many accolades, including its fifth “Best Buy” award in the luxury segment for Consumers Digest. Awarded most recently to the 2017 Chrysler 300, this award identifies vehicles that provide the greatest value for each specific money segment and vehicle classification.

An extravagant sedan with all the trimmings, the 2017 Chrysler 300 covers all the bases for nearly half the cost.

Featuring an eight-speed automatic transmission, 30 highway mpg and an award-winning standard 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine, the 2017 Chrysler 300 packs a powerful punch. An upgrade to the newest 5.7-liter Hemi V-8 scores a whopping 363 horsepower, making it the most powerful engine in its class.

The sophisticated interior features quilted nappa leather-trimmed heated seats complete with a new ventilation system. Real wood trim accents the steering wheel, which includes speed control technology and the driver information digital cluster display. The innovative display boasts an array of real-time data to fit any driver’s needs, including fuel economy, engine performance, speed and system status.

Chrysler’s updated Uconnect 8.4 NAV provides navigation with 3-D graphics and a full-color 8.4-inch touchscreen. For someone who’s always on the go, the media hub has two USB ports, an audio jack and a wireless charging pad for those standstill traffic delays.

With seven exterior paint choices and nine wheel designs, the 2017 Chrysler 300 is truly customizable. The Chrysler 300S features a Sport Appearance Package that includes a black chrome grill surround, premium LED fog lamps and body-color fascias and rear spoilers. The 300C Platinum model is fitted with flashy features such as platinum chrome finishes, a dual-pane panoramic power sunroof, 20-inch polished aluminum wheels and a nine-speaker Harmon Kardon premium sound system.

Safety and security features remain at the forefront to provide drivers with peace of mind while on the road. Adaptive cruise control with stop technology manages the brake and throttle to maintain accurate distance from vehicles ahead and can brake to a complete stop. LaneSense lane departure warnings will alert drivers during unintentional lane drifts. ParkSense front and rear park assist technology uses ultrasonic sensors to detect objects in front of and behind the vehicle, making parking and backing out safer than ever.

The 2017 Chrysler 300 starts at $28,951 and is currently available in all four trims at Chapman Chrysler Jeep at the Valley Automall in Henderson.