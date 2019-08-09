Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid completely reinvents minivan

The 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid, America’s first-ever hybrid minivan, checks those weekly gas station trips off the to-do list. Powered by an electric motor, the vehicle can be driven 520 miles before the next trip to the gas pump.

The highly capable 2019 Chrysler Pacifica is the perfect family vehicle. (Chrysler)

As we welcome another school year, Chapman Chrysler Jeep wants to help you become the cool parent in the school pickup line. The 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid completely reinvents the meaning of the word “minivan.” Redesigned to make life and everyday traveling easier, the 2019 Pacifica is the perfect family vehicle.

With 243 seating configurations, the Pacifica is not a stereotypical van. The Stow ’n Go seating and storage system takes on even the most extreme errands. With a push of a button, the second- and third-row seats can easily fold right into the floor, making plenty of space for the next adventure.

America’s first-ever hybrid minivan checks those weekly gas station trips off the to-do list. Powered by an electric motor — with a 32-mile pure electric range — and gasoline engine, the vehicle can be driven 520 miles before the next trip to the gas pump.

“As a parent, you constantly have your hands full and are juggling so many things at once,” said Don Hamrick, president of Nevada operations at Chapman Automotive Group. “The Pacifica takes one less worry out of your day, thanks to its amazing technology and top-of-the-line safety and security features. It’s no surprise the 2019 Pacifica was named Family Car of the Year by Cars.com.”

Named an IIHS Top Safety Pick for 2019 the Pacifica comes available with full-speed forward collision warning with active breaking, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control and even a 360-degree surround-view camera.

