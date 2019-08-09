101°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Dealer News

Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid completely reinvents minivan

DEALER FEATURED CONTENT
August 9, 2019 - 4:48 pm
 

As we welcome another school year, Chapman Chrysler Jeep wants to help you become the cool parent in the school pickup line. The 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid completely reinvents the meaning of the word “minivan.” Redesigned to make life and everyday traveling easier, the 2019 Pacifica is the perfect family vehicle.

With 243 seating configurations, the Pacifica is not a stereotypical van. The Stow ’n Go seating and storage system takes on even the most extreme errands. With a push of a button, the second- and third-row seats can easily fold right into the floor, making plenty of space for the next adventure.

America’s first-ever hybrid minivan checks those weekly gas station trips off the to-do list. Powered by an electric motor — with a 32-mile pure electric range — and gasoline engine, the vehicle can be driven 520 miles before the next trip to the gas pump.

“As a parent, you constantly have your hands full and are juggling so many things at once,” said Don Hamrick, president of Nevada operations at Chapman Automotive Group. “The Pacifica takes one less worry out of your day, thanks to its amazing technology and top-of-the-line safety and security features. It’s no surprise the 2019 Pacifica was named Family Car of the Year by Cars.com.”

Named an IIHS Top Safety Pick for 2019 the Pacifica comes available with full-speed forward collision warning with active breaking, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control and even a 360-degree surround-view camera.

Chapman Chrysler Jeep sells and services the complete line of Chrysler and Jeep vehicles from its location at Valley Automall in Henderson.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Hyundai of Las Vegas executive Eddie Matias is seen with the 2020 Hyundai Palisade sport utilit ...
Hyundai of Las Vegas moves into new building
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Hyundai of Las Vegas expanded its operations on West Sahara Avenue with into a new state-of-the-art building just west of its previous location.

From left, certified sales and leasing consultant Tyron Shigemoto, General Manager Ryon Walters ...
Lexus of Henderson sponsor back-to-school supplies drive
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Lexus of Henderson is reaching out to the Southern Nevada community to donate a variety of school supplies needed by the Clark County School District. Supplies can be dropped off in two boxes in the television lounge areas at the dealership located in the Valley Automall.

Findlay Automotive Group Operations Director Robby Findlay shows off the 2020 GR Supra at the d ...
Findlay Toyota presents the 2020 GR Supra
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

The delivery of the 2020 GR Supra to Findlay Toyota produced incredible reaction as the all-new Supra makes its return. Over the next year, the dealership will receive an estimated 18 2020 GR Supras.

Chapman Chrysler Jeep’s redesigned showroom will make buying a car even easier and will help ...
Chapman showroom upgraded to better assist customers
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Chapman Chrysler Jeep in the Valley Automall has been undergoing a makeover to better serve its customers. The sales floor has added 75 feet of showroom space, opening it up for more displays.

Miguel and Stephanie Landrove made a large donation of pajamas at Findlay Volkswagen in the Val ...
Findlay Volkswagen holds show, drive for needy
DEALER FEATURED COPY

Findlay Volkswagen Henderson supported the Henderson Chamber of Commerce’s Community Cares Pajama Drive, which collects that clothing for men, women and children. The collection will be donated to S.A.F.E. House Nevada.

Infiniti of Las Vegas recently received a 2018 Award of Excellence. (Infiniti of Las Vegas)
Infiniti of Las Vegas receives 2018 Award of Excellence
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Infiniti of Las Vegas was one of only 11 dealerships in the country to earn the 2018 Award of Excellence that recognizes outstanding performance in client service, vehicle sales and business management. The Las Vegas dealership also ranked No. 1 in Infiniti’s Western Region.

The highly capable 2019 Dodge Durango is ready for any summer road trip. (Dodge)
Dodge Durango voted one of best road trip vehicles
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Chapman Automotive dealerships are selling the Dodge Durango, a perfect family SUV that was recently voted as one of the best road trip vehicles this summer by hotcars.com.

Findlay Automotive Group recently donated a check for $33,361 to Red Rock Search and Rescue. In ...
Findlay supports Red Rock Search and Rescue
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Findlay Automotive Group donated $33,361 to Red Rock Search and Rescue. The donation marked the sixth year that Findlay Automotive Group has supported the nonprofit group.

The 2020 Kia Telluride sport utility vehicle is available at Findlay Kia. (Findlay)
2020 Telluride in high-demand at Findlay Kia
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

The Kia Telluride won “Best in Show” at Cars.com’s Detroit Auto Show earlier this year. Since the Telluride arrived at Findlay Kia in March, models have been purchased quickly.