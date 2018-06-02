Cimarron-Memorial senior wins new car from Findlay Chevrolet

It’s safe to say that graduating senior Preston Stockmaik is showing no symptoms of senioritis. He just won the Findlay Chevrolet-sponsored 12th annual Drive for Excellence.

Findlay Findlay Chevrolet General Manager Doug Fleming, left, congratulates Cimarron-Memorial High School senior Preston Stockmaik for winning the Drive for Excellence at Wet 'n' Wild. A straight-A student, Stockmaik won a new Chevrolet Spark from the dealership. On the right is Preston’s mother, Shannon Stockmaik.

With a report card highlighted by his straight A’s for four years in a row — thus maintaining a 4.0 grade-point average all four years — the 18-year-old Stockmaik was the recipient of a new Chevrolet Spark courtesy of Findlay Chevrolet. Stockmaik also will receive a $1,000 insurance credit from Horace Mann Insurance Company. The award ceremony was hosted by Wet ‘n’ Wild in the southwest valley.

A graduate of Cimarron-Memorial High School, Stockmaik said his next move would be to Texas, where he will study to become a horse trainer at Craig Cameron’s Ride Smart Horsemanship apprenticeship program in Bluff Dale.

“I was shocked that I won the car,” said Stockmaik, a native Las Vegan who was among more than 760 Clark County School District high school seniors eligible to win the car. “I had a good high school career. It was better than I ever expected.”

Eligible students had to maintain a weighted grade-point average of 3.7 or higher, along with an attendance record of zero unexcused or unverified absences.

Findlay Chevrolet General Manager Doug Fleming praised the promotion.

“As a native and proud graduate of the Clark County School District, it is awesome to be a part of this special event,” Fleming said. “It was wonderful standing in front of hundreds of excited high school seniors knowing that one of them was about a win a brand new Chevrolet.”

Other sponsors of the event included Silver State Schools Credit Union, Wet ‘n’ Wild, 8 News Now, Advertising and Marketing Solutions, Horace Mann Insurance Co. and 98.5 KLUC Radio.