Civic hatchback attracts attention at Findlay Honda Centennial

The 2018 Honda Civic hatchback at Findlay Honda in the northwest at Centennial Hills is a multifaceted vehicle with a sporty feel and a peppy engine that has drawn a long list of happy drivers.

Findlay Honda sales consultant Mark Hughes shows off the 2018 Honda Civic Hatchback at the dealership situated at 7494 W. Azure Drive. (Findlay)

It is available in LX, Sport, EX, EX-L and Sport Touring models. Civic drivers will enjoy a powerhouse that includes the 174-horsepower, 1.5-liter turbocharged and intercooled DOHC four-cylinder (LX); and the 180-horsepower engine in the EX and above.

The Civic hatchback has a distinctive look and convenient features such as dynamic gauges, steering-wheel-mounted controls, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, paddle shifters and sport pedals.

For state-of-the-art safety, Honda offers a package called Honda Sensing, which includes a collision mitigation braking system, a lane-keeping assist system, lane-departure warning and adaptive cruise control. In addition, all Hondas come standard with a backup camera.

Automotive reviewers have taken note of the Civic hatchback’s impressive offering. Car and Driver has named the Civic hatchback sport a “10 Best Car for its enhanced performance features including wider wheels and tires, extra power and aggressive body kit.”

Findlay Honda sales consultant Mark Hughes said the 2018 Honda Civic has been very well-received.

“The sport edition hatchback combines a 1.5-liter turbo with 180 horsepower, so it’s very peppy,” he said. “It’s very multifaceted. Honda spends a lot of time with the engineering and the reliability of the vehicle, so they last for a long time.”

Hughes said the Civic attracts both younger and older buyers.

“Many of the older buyers are people who no longer need the larger vehicles,” he said. “The Honda Civic is the perfect replacement for many people. In addition, it gets excellent mileage.”

The Civic hatchback LX (automatic) gets an EPA-estimated 40 mpg highway and 31 mpg in the city.