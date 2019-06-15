Clark High grad wins Findlay Chevrolet-sponsored contest

Clark High School graduate was rewarded with a Chevrolet Sonic for her dedication to education. She was one of 759 local students who qualified for the Findlay Chevrolet-sponsored Drive for Excellence by maintaining a 3.7 grade point average or higher as well as attendance record of zero unexcused or unverified absences.

Findlay Chevrolet General Manager Doug Fleming congratulates Clark High School graduate Angela Hernandez, who won a new Chevrolet Spark after capturing the Drive For Excellence competition. (Findlay)

The 13th annual Drive for Excellence capped a climactic year on May 22, and a Clark High School graduate was rewarded with a Chevrolet Sonic for her dedication to education.

Drive for Excellence was the perfect salute to the 759 Clark County high school students who qualified to compete for the grand prize by maintaining a 3.7 grade point average or higher and an attendance record of zero unexcused or unverified absences.

The awards were presented on the grounds of Wet ’n’ Wild, where a capacity crowd braved cloudy and chilly conditions during a program that included donations by those sponsors who participate every year.

Sponsors included Findlay Chevrolet (the Chevy Sonic); Silver State Schools (gift cards, Chromebooks and $6,500 in scholarships); AMS Inc. Marketing ($500 scholarship); KLUC-FM 98.5; Horace Mann ($1,000 insurance to the winning candidate); and Wet ’n’ Wild.

The winning candidate, Clark High School graduate Angela Hernandez, couldn’t have been happier with her new Chevrolet Sonic, which offers everything from an impressive design to excellent fuel mileage. Hernandez, who will enroll at UNLV, will never forget the experience of winning the Drive for Excellence and her new Sonic.

“Getting a new vehicle was huge weight removed from my shoulders,” said Hernandez, a native Las Vegan who has no plans to leave the city. “My last year of high school had its challenges, but I didn’t want to give up, and getting the new car was the perfect icing on the cake.”

Among the many Clark County School District employees who played a big role in the Drive for Excellence was Assistant Director Shana Venenga, who was quick to salute the students for their stellar efforts.

“We value our Drive for Excellence partnerships and appreciate all that they have done and will continue to do to motivate and reward Clark County School District students,” she said. “I am thrilled to thank our incredible partners that made our 13th annual Drive for Excellence event such a success this year. Our programs rely on the generous support of our many committed community partners.

“Many of these partners have supported this program since its inception and are committed to supporting the students in the Clark County School District for many years to come.”

Findlay Chevrolet General Manager Doug Fleming praised the Drive for Excellence program, which the dealership has supported for the past three years.

“This is an incredible program,” he said. “It gets better each year, thanks to the enthusiasm and coordination of all involved including the Clark County School District, our sponsors and the students who work so hard.

“Watching the excitement of graduates that are eager to win is definitely a highlight of all of the events Findlay Chevrolet does each year.”