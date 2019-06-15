87°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Dealer News

Clark High grad wins Findlay Chevrolet-sponsored contest

DEALER FEATURED CONTENT
June 15, 2019 - 8:00 am
 

The 13th annual Drive for Excellence capped a climactic year on May 22, and a Clark High School graduate was rewarded with a Chevrolet Sonic for her dedication to education.

Drive for Excellence was the perfect salute to the 759 Clark County high school students who qualified to compete for the grand prize by maintaining a 3.7 grade point average or higher and an attendance record of zero unexcused or unverified absences.

The awards were presented on the grounds of Wet ’n’ Wild, where a capacity crowd braved cloudy and chilly conditions during a program that included donations by those sponsors who participate every year.

Sponsors included Findlay Chevrolet (the Chevy Sonic); Silver State Schools (gift cards, Chromebooks and $6,500 in scholarships); AMS Inc. Marketing ($500 scholarship); KLUC-FM 98.5; Horace Mann ($1,000 insurance to the winning candidate); and Wet ’n’ Wild.

The winning candidate, Clark High School graduate Angela Hernandez, couldn’t have been happier with her new Chevrolet Sonic, which offers everything from an impressive design to excellent fuel mileage. Hernandez, who will enroll at UNLV, will never forget the experience of winning the Drive for Excellence and her new Sonic.

“Getting a new vehicle was huge weight removed from my shoulders,” said Hernandez, a native Las Vegan who has no plans to leave the city. “My last year of high school had its challenges, but I didn’t want to give up, and getting the new car was the perfect icing on the cake.”

Among the many Clark County School District employees who played a big role in the Drive for Excellence was Assistant Director Shana Venenga, who was quick to salute the students for their stellar efforts.

“We value our Drive for Excellence partnerships and appreciate all that they have done and will continue to do to motivate and reward Clark County School District students,” she said. “I am thrilled to thank our incredible partners that made our 13th annual Drive for Excellence event such a success this year. Our programs rely on the generous support of our many committed community partners.

“Many of these partners have supported this program since its inception and are committed to supporting the students in the Clark County School District for many years to come.”

Findlay Chevrolet General Manager Doug Fleming praised the Drive for Excellence program, which the dealership has supported for the past three years.

“This is an incredible program,” he said. “It gets better each year, thanks to the enthusiasm and coordination of all involved including the Clark County School District, our sponsors and the students who work so hard.

“Watching the excitement of graduates that are eager to win is definitely a highlight of all of the events Findlay Chevrolet does each year.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Walter Long Elementary School teacher Greg Winiewicz won a 2018 Chevrolet Cruze from Findlay Ch ...
CCSD teacher wins 2018 Cruze from Findlay Chevrolet
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Clark County School District teacher Greg Winiewicz won a 2018 Chevrolet Cruz LS sedan, as part of an annual teacher appreciation car giveaway by Findlay Chevrolet and Silver State Schools Credit Union.

A classic 1959 Cadillac was among the 81 entries in the 14th annual Cadillac Through the Years ...
Cadillac car show had best of everything at Town Square
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

The 14th annual Cadillac Through the Years car show at Town Square Las Vegas had 81 Cadillacs representing a record field of classic vehicles. In addition, a crowd of more than 8,000 attended the event, which was held April 28.

Findlay Volkswagen Henderson parts manager Frank Mattos is also a Volkswagen enthusiast, as evi ...
Findlay VW Henderson parts manager loves his job
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Frank Mattos has worked as parts manager at Findlay Volkswagen Henderson for the past several years and is a Volkswagen enthusiast who has restored many classic VWs, including a classic black 1962 Beetle.

John Yunker’s 1953 Willys Wagon won first-place at sixth annual Big Bad Jeep Show. (Chapman)
Jeep enthusiasts unite for annual Big Bad Jeep Show
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

This past weekend, Jeep owners across the Las Vegas Valley flocked to Chapman Warm Springs for the sixth annual Big Bad Jeep Show. The family-friendly event featured live entertainment, free food, face painting for children, raffle prizes from contributing vendors and a blood drive.

Findlay Customs found this “totaled” 1976 Airstream trailer on Craigslist and turned it int ...
Findlay Customs turns battered ’76 Airstream into showpiece
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Back in the 1930s, Airstream was the Cadillac of RV trailers. The thrill of owning an Airstream has continued with the renovation of a 1976 model purchased from Craigslist and refurbished by Findlay Customs in the Valley Automall.

The 2019 Ram 1500 Classic is available at all Chapman dealerships. (Ram)
Ram 1500 classic named truck bargain of the year
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Looking for a new truck but don’t want the high payments? Chapman Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram offers the 2019 Ram 1500 Classic, recently named the truck bargain of the year by carbuzz.com, a multiplatform automotive news and car-buying source.