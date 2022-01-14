Construction continues at Centennial Subaru

Construction crews are laying of sewer and fire lines, domestic water lines and the exterior surrounding block property wall at Las Vegas Centennial Subaru dealership, which will open in November.

Centennial Subaru construction is progressing rapidly. (Centennial Subaru)

Centennial Subaru’s ramp nears completion. (Centennial Subaru)

Construction crews are working rapidly at Las Vegas Centennial Subaru dealership with the laying of sewer and fire lines, domestic water lines and the exterior surrounding block property wall. Prepping will soon begin for the installation of electrical and plumbing fixtures.

“The ramp leading from ground level to the top floor is also nearing completion,” Lee Butler, Ascent Automotive Group chief operating officer, said. “We are expecting all the concrete pouring to be done by March, and we’ll be able to walk up to the third floor and get a birds-eye view of the Las Vegas Valley.

“This experience is like watching a child grow up, right before our eyes,” Butler added.

The $40 million, three-story dealership is being built at the corner of Centennial Boulevard and U.S. Highway 95.

Centennial Subaru, scheduled to open to the general public in November, will feature an 11,000-square-foot showroom, customer pet-friendly lounges, a dog park, water bottle stations and a kids’ play area.

Some 47 service and detail bays will occupy 26,000 square feet. All service bays will be equipped with electrical vehicle charging stations, and 12 EV stations will be located on the exterior of the property for customer use.

The 43,700 square-foot second floor of Centennial Subaru will feature a 133-stall vehicle display area with 43,700 square feet of covered area for customers to walk through and inspect vehicles. The third floor will showcase 10 uniquely designed illuminated vehicle display windows, prominently visible from the adjacent Interstate 95 freeway.