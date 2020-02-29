59°F
Dealer News

Couple choose motorhome lifestyle at Findlay RV

DEALER FEATURED CONTENT
February 28, 2020 - 6:25 pm
 

Opened in 1961, Findlay RV has made great strides over the years. Motor homes offer endless opportunities for those people who enjoy the nomadic lifestyle.

Chris Calhoon and his wife, Rina, fit the mold of motor home enthusiasts . Chris Calhoon, a former Army colonel who retired in 1993, owns a real estate company in Fairbanks, Alaska. The Calhoons traded in a 1999 Fleetwood Bounder 39Z for a 2019 Fleetwood Pace Arrow that they purchased from Findlay RV.

“The coach has dual air conditioning and the paint holds up really well because it’s not cured and has full-body paint,” said sales consultant Robert Mason. “In addition, it has a diesel with a Cummins engine, so it likewise holds up very well.”

The couple has done business with Findlay Lincoln and was pleased with the excellent customer service and discovered Findlay RV.

“We were ready for an RV anyway, but we forgot about this dealership,” Rina Calhoon said. “We heard about the dealership from one of the sales consultants over at Findlay Lincoln.”

The couple found the RV they wanted on FindlayRV.com.

“We came over here (Findlay RV), and it’s been an incredible experience,” she said.

“We got a great price, thanks to the general manager (Reuben Figueroa),” Rina Calhoon said. “We will probably take this to Alaska. We’re also going to California, Arizona and Utah. Chris is from California, so we’re going there because he has family there. When we travel, all five of our dogs go with us, too.”

RVs showcased at weekend NASCAR event
More than 70 recreational vehicles from Las Vegas National Indoor RV Centers are on display during the weekend NASCAR races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Moores celebrate birthday with buying spree at Chapman
Mitch and Kristie Moore visit Chapman Dodge Chrysler to check out a 2020 Jeep Ram 3500 truck for her birthday and end up buying the truck for her and Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye for him.

Team Ford Lincoln becomes Black Label dealership
Team Ford Lincoln has become a Lincoln Black Label dealership, an exclusive Lincoln brand that exemplifies luxury and world-class service. dealership showcases four high-luxury 2020 vehicles: Navigator, Nautilus and Aviator SUVs are joined by the Continental sedan.

Findlay VW Henderson hosts food drive
On Jan. 26, more than 500 Findlay Volkswagen employees and members of the community gathered at the dealership for a meal packaging event. The goal was for the volunteers to pack 10,000 meals and to raise $10,000 in funds. The meals prepared and funds raised will benefit Whitney Elementary School and other Clark County schools in need.

Findlay Toyota’s John Barr reflects on ad campaign
Findlay Toyota’s commercial during Sunday’s Super Bowl looks back through the past 20 years. Findlay Toyota GM John Barr reminisces about his 20 years as the dealership pitchman.

Findlay Mazda: Vintage brand, young dealership
Both Findlay Mazda and the Mazda brand are celebrating anniversaries this month. For Findlay, it is the first anniversary, while the Mazda brand will be 100 years old at the end of the month.

Findlay employees help Whitney Elementary
Findlay Automotive Group employees recently volunteered at Whitney Elementary School transforming the multipurpose room into Santa’s Village. They also brought a truckload of gifts. Each family who attended the event met Santa and Mrs. Claus and received presents.

Findlay Mazda dealership welcomes newest model
The 2020 Mazda CX-30 crossover was recently delivered to Findlay Mazda at 7760 Eastgate Road in the Valley Automall.