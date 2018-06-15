Dads deserve a new ride this Father’s Day

To the men who always put their families first, it is finally time they get a little recognition for all their hard work and good deeds. Chapman Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram wants to help dads treat themselves this Father’s Day and has a promotion that will guarantee you the lowest price in Las Vegas.

Jeep The Jeep Wrangler Unlimited, the perfect vehicle for all adventure seeking dads.

To the men who always put their families first, it is finally time they get a little recognition for all their hard work and good deeds. Chapman Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram wants to help dads treat themselves this Father’s Day and has a promotion that will guarantee you the lowest price in Las Vegas.

The summer promotions are in full swing, and Chapman is offering discounts from 30 percent off on every new Jeep, Dodge, Chrysler and Ram. That means all Las Vegans can save as much as $20,000, guaranteeing all locals get the lowest price available.

“No one sells more Jeeps in Nevada than Chapman, and this campaign is true to its core and just in time for Father’s Day,” said Don Hamrick, general manager of Chapman Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram. “As a father, I know it can be hard to find the balance between family and the car of your dreams, but at Chapman, you don’t have to surrender luxury or performance in a family-friendly vehicle.”

Whether you’re an adventurous or style-conscious dad, Chapman offers a wide variety of models. Gayot.com recently highlighted the 10 best cars for dad, and two of the featured vehicles are the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid and the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited. The 10 vehicles chosen were based on the perfect combination of luxury, fuel efficiency, versatility, budget, performance and technology.

The Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid is ideal for the larger family, with seating for seven, extensive storage space and easy-to-use electric capabilities, which give drivers up to 33 miles on an electric charge and another almost 500 miles from the 3.6-liter V-6 engine.

The Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is perfect for off-roading, adventurous dads looking to utilize a strong 4×4, with a powerful 3.6-liter V-6 engine, towing capabilities and an available four-door model, making it a great road trip vehicle.