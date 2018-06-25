DEAL WATCH: Blackstone Group buys two small hotels

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that New York-based Blackstone Group has purchased two small, four-story hotels in Henderson for $36 million.

Blackstone Group buys two small hotels

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that New York-based Blackstone Group has purchased two small, four-story hotels in Henderson for $36 million. The properties are off Stephanie Street south of the 215 Beltway in Henderson. They include the 120-room SpringHill Suites and the 108-room TownePlace Suites. The transaction closed May 18.

Blackstone Group owns several commercial and residential properties in the valley.

COMPLETED SALES TRANSACTIONS

• Orange County, California-based MCA Realty has acquired a five-building, 83,750 square-foot, value-add industrial property in Las Vegas. The firm acquired the property off-market from a private seller.

MCA Realty plans to completely replace the roofs, repaint the building’s exterior, improve the landscaping and signage and update the interior units as leases roll, according to according to Tyler Mattox, principal at MCA Realty. The property is located at 4610-4650 Arville St. Rob Lujan, Jason Simon and Xavier Wasiak of JLL represented MCA Realty as the buyer in this transaction.

• A sale to BKM Capital Partners L.P. The 192,451-square-foot industrial property is in Patrick Mojave Industrial Center at 2700-2710 E. Patrick Lane, 6035-6045 Harrison Drive, 6012-6038 Topaz St. and 6255-6285 Mojave Road in Las Vegas. The transaction value was $23,100,000. Dean Willmore, SIOR, of Colliers International represented the seller, Stockbridge Patrick & Mojave LLC.

• A sale to STAG Industrial Holdings LLC. The 122,472-square-foot industrial property is in Hughes Airport Center at 730 Pilot Road. The transaction value was $18,000,000. Dan Doherty, SIOR; Paul Sweetland, SIOR; Chris Lane; and Jerry Doty of Colliers International represented the seller, PNL Newco II LLC.

• A sale to Rudolf and Rhoda Schaefer Family Trust. The 3,575-square-foot retail property is a Raising Canes Restaurant at 3023 St. Rose Parkway in Henderson. The transaction value was $4,700,000. Brian Fike of Colliers International represented the buyer.

• A sale to Green Circle Foundation LLC. The 6,350-square-foot retail property is at 7560 Oso Blanco Road. The transaction value was $2,400,000. Dan Gluhaich of Colliers International represented the buyer.

• A sale to Mountain View DRS LLC. The 2.06-acre vacant land parcel is on W. Sunset Road and S. Decatur Blvd. (APN: 177-06-101-002). The transaction value was $1,425,000. Brian Riffel, SIO,R and Tyler Jones of Colliers International represented the seller, Gilmar Development.

• A sale to F9 Properties, LLC. The 5,750-square-foot industrial property is at 581 W. Sunset Road in Henderson. The transaction value was $950,000.00. Mike De Lew, SIOR, and Greg Pancirov, SIOR, of RealComm Advisors represented the seller, Sunset Pointe Group LLC.

COMPLETED LEASE TRANSACTIONS

• A lease to Smith’s Food and Drug Centers Inc. The 482,300-square-foot industrial property is in South15 Airport Center at 1775 Executive Airport Drive in Henderson. Susan Borst, SIOR; Dan Doherty, SIOR; Paul Sweetland, SIOR; Chris Lane; and Jerry Doty of Colliers International represented the lessor, PDCUSIF South15 LLC (Panattoni Development).

• A lease to Nevada FF&E Hospitality Liquidators. The 45,980-square-foot industrial property is in Nellis Industrial Park at 3940 E. Craig Road in North Las Vegas. Dan Doherty, SIOR; Paul Sweetland, SIOR; Chris Lane; and Jerry Doty of Colliers International represented the lessor, ICON PAC Nevada Owner Pool 3 Nevada.

• A lease to Chicago Exhibit Productions. The 37,500-square-foot industrial property is in Blue Diamond Business Center, Building 5 at 4120 W. Windmill Lane, Suite 107. Susan Borst, SIOR; Dan Doherty, SIOR; Paul Sweetland, SIOR; Chris Lane; and Jerry Doty of Colliers International represented the lessor, Pacifica Blue Diamond V LLC.

• A lease to PT’s Pub. The approximately 4,800-square-foot retail property is located Horizon Town Center at 1331 S. Boulder Highway, Suite 100 in Henderson. Scot Marker of Colliers International represented the lessor, CIII Asset Management.

• A lease to Universal Watch Co. Inc. The 4,130-square-foot office property is at 9225 W. Flamingo Road, Suite 180. Chris Connell and Grant Traub of Colliers International represented the lessor, West Flamingo Road LLC.

• A lease to WRM LLC. The 3,160-square-foot industrial property is in Arrowhead Commerce Center (Bldg. 2) at 6290 S. Pecos Road, Suite 400. Spencer Pinter; Dan Doherty, SIOR; Paul Sweetland, SIOR; Chris Lane; and Jerry Doty of Colliers International represented the lessor, KTR LV IV LLC.

• A lease to Bank of America. The approximately 1,300-square-foot retail property is in Warm Springs Promenade at 7291 S. Eastern Ave., Suite E in Las Vegas. David Grant of Colliers International represented the lessor, L.D. Warm Springs LLC.

• A sublease to Allspace Group Inc. The 33,750-square-foot industrial property is in North Park One at 2191 Mendenhall Drive in North Las Vegas. Dan Doherty, SIOR; Paul Sweetland, SIOR; Chris Lane; and Jerry Doty of Colliers International represented the sublessor, Bay Area Exhibits.

• A lease to Pierce Distribution Services Co. Inc. The 31,306-square-foot industrial property is at 3030 N. Lamb Blvd., Unit 101. Dean Willmore, SIOR, of Colliers International represented the lessor, Natomas Creek Nevada.

• A lease to Tapestry Inc. The 5,169-square-foot industrial property is in Eldorado Business Park at 7485 Dean Martin Drive, No. 103. Dean Willmore, SIOR; and Michael Willmore of Colliers International represented the lessor, TLF Logistics II Eldorado Business Center.

• A lease to Mulberry Landscape Studio LLC. The 4,680-square-foot industrial property is in McCarran Commerce Center at 365 Pilot Road, Suite A. Dean Willmore, SIOR, and Michael Willmore of Colliers International represented the lessee.

• A lease to Aguas LLC Frijoles 6 Series. The approximately 3,050 square foot retail property is located in Tenaya Village at 7280 W. Azure Dr., Suite 150 in Las Vegas. Chris Clifford, Steve Neiger and Brett Rather of Colliers International represented the lessee.

• A lease to MUNOZ LLC. The 1,502-square-foot retail property is in Tropicana East Shopping Center at 2470 E. Tropicana Ave., Suite F. Chris Clifford, Steve Neiger and Brett Rather of Colliers International represented the lessor, Tropicana East Shopping Center.

• A lease to Superior Insurance. The approximately 1,200-square-foot retail property is in Horizon Pointe Shopping Center at 2654 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite B-16 in Henderson. David Grant of Colliers International represented the lessor, Villa La Paloma LLC.

• A lease to Modern Tailoring. The 960-square-foot retail property is in Horizon Pointe Shopping Center at 2654 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite A-9 in Henderson. David Grant of Colliers International represented the lessor, Villa La Paloma LLC.

• A lease to Linda Godino dba New York Certified. The 776-square-foot office property is in Scottsdale Plaza at 8830 S. Maryland Parkway, Suite 130. Chris Connell and Grant Traub of Colliers International represented the lessor, SREF Scottsdale Plaza LLLP.

• Medidenta Inc. leased 6,854 square feet of industrial space in Hughes Airport Center at 731 Pilot Road. Jake Higgins of CBRE represented the landlord and Zac Zaher of CBRE represented the tenant.

• A lease to Preston Rentals (NV) LLC. The 6,026-square-foot industrial property is at 5168 W. Eldorado Lane. Mike De Lew, SIOR, and Greg Pancirov, SIOR, of RealComm Advisors represented the landlord, Diamond Eldorado LLC.

• A lease to A Green Clean LLC. The 2,701-square-foot office/warehouse property is in SunTech Air Center at 6126 S. Sandhill Road, Suite A. Mike De Lew, SIOR, and Greg Pancirov, SIOR, of RealComm Advisors represented the landlord, SunTech Air Center Ltd.

• Cobblestone Nevada LLC dba The UPS Store has renewed 1,200 square feet of retail space for 93 months at Las Palmas Village at 505 E Windmill Lane, Suite 1-C. Chris Emanuel of Virtus Commercial represented the lessor, Las Palmas LLC in the transaction.

• Co Anh Sandwich & Noodle Kitchen signed a 90-month lease for 1,200 square feet of retail space at Asian Spring Oaks Retail Power Center at 4725 Spring Mountain Road, Suite 4725-G. Brett S. Beck of Virtus Commercial represented the lessor, Spring Oaks Shopping Center LLC and Gary S. Beck of Virtus Commercial represented the lessee in the transaction.

• Winie’s Photography signed a 13-month lease for 1,000 square feet of retail space at Tropicana Spencer Center at 1775 E. Tropicana Ave., Suite 19. Brett S. Beck of Virtus Commercial represented the lessor, Tropicana Spencer Center LLC. Gary S. Beck of Virtus Commercial represented the lessee in the transaction.

• Better Days Better Ways Life signed a 36-month lease for 3,500 square feet of office space at 865 N. Eastern Ave. Gary S. Beck of Virtus Commercial represented the lessee in the transaction.

• Moore Family Agency Inc. signed a 63-month lease for 1,000 square feet of office space at 205 E. Warm Springs Road, Suite 103. Christian Terry of Virtus Commercial represented the lessee; and Cyndi Inman of Priority One Commercial represented the lessor, Honu 205 LLC, in the transaction.

• WJW Enterprises San Diego Inc. signed a 63-month lease for 1,045 square feet of industrial space at 4440 S. Arville Street, Unit 5. Matt Feustel of Virtus Commercial represented the lessor, MVB Arville Investments LLC in the transaction.

• Nuance Aesthetics & Plastic Surgery signed a 63-month lease for 2,750 square feet of office space at The Gardens Plaza located at 3605 S. Town Center Drive, Suite C. Robert S. Hatrak II of Virtus Commercial represented the lessor, Blizzard Enterprises LLC and the lessee in the transaction.

• Viatron Systems Inc. leased 6,352 square feet of industrial space in Decatur Bell Commerce Center at 5030 S. Decatur Blvd. Zac Zaher of CBRE represented the tenant.

• Art Guild of Philadelphia Inc. leased 87,007 square feet of industrial space in Northgate Distribution Center at 54490 Nexus Way. Kevin Higgins, SIOR, of CBRE represented the landlord.