Dodge Challenger SRT Demon: Epitome of American muscle

Chapman Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram is currently sheltering the most powerful American car ever made. The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is built to be an elite performance machine and is the definition of American muscle.

The Demon has a 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 that puts out an astounding 808 horsepower. It’s an upgrade of the Challenger SRT Hellcat’s 707-horsepower motor, which now seems more suitable for a relaxing drive. It is currently the world’s fastest zero-to-60-mph production car, thanks to its liquid-to-air charge air cooler chiller system, which reduces the air induction temperature and chills the engine.

“I swear this new Challenger Demon has more muscle than the Hulk,” said Chapman General Manager Don Hamrick. “Now add the speed of the Flash and, if you follow my drift, it’s a true American superhero on wheels.”

The TorRed exterior color and widebody fender flares intensify the Demon’s power. Every feature was chosen to optimize drag strip performance, and with an eight-speed automatic transmission, all-speed traction control, well-designed Air-Grabber hood scoop, torque reserve and 315/40R18 Nitto NT05R drag radial tires, there’s no slowing down this car.

The heated and ventilated black leather-trimmed front seats with Demon logo and four-way power driver’s seat lumbar adjustment make for the optimal driving experience. Entertainment features include Uconnect 4C Navigation with an 8.4-inch touch-screen display, integrated voice command with Bluetooth, auxiliary audio input and is Apple CarPlay ready.