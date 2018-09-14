Ed Bozarth remembers 9/11 with tribute vehicle display

In remembrance of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Ed Bozarth Nevada Chevrolet displayed two Fueled by the Fallen memorial vehicles on Tuesday. Fueled by the Fallen assists military members and public safety personnel to aid in their emotional, physical and financial recovery needs by displaying and racing memorial cars.

Ed Bozarth Nevada Chevrolet displayed two Fueled by the Fallen memorial vehicles on Tuesday. Fueled by the Fallen spokesperson Kayla Kalisz, left, and Ed Bozarth executive assistant and Fueled by the Fallen volunteer Molly Taylor pose next to World Trade Center and flight victims tribute Camaros. (Ed Bozarth Nevada)

In remembrance of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Ed Bozarth Nevada Chevrolet displayed two Fueled by the Fallen memorial vehicles on Tuesday. Fueled by the Fallen assists military members and public safety personnel to aid in their emotional, physical and financial recovery needs by displaying and racing memorial cars.

The 9/11 Angel Cruiser Series of five Chevrolet Camaros bares the names of the people who died Sept. 11, 2001, including the name of Palo Verde High School teacher Barbara Edwards, a passenger on the plane that crashed into the Pentagon. Two World Trade Center Camaros, a first responder Camaro, a flight victims Camaro and a Pentagon Camaro hold all 2,977 victims’ names.

Actor Kevyn Major Howard, best-known for playing Rafterman in the 1987 movie “Full Metal Jacket,” is the face behind Fueled by the Fallen and has worked tirelessly to share these cars nationwide. He was motivated to start the nonprofit organization in 2007 after watching the nightly news and hearing about military members being killed in Iraq.

He enlisted the expertise of Chuck Spiker, a lifelong drag racer and former National Go Kart champion, to create a memorial that would get the attention of all Americans.

“The reason we chose race cars is because you can get the attention of a 2-year-old and a 92-year-old with one,” Howard says on the Fueled by the Fallen website, fbtf.org.

Since then, more tribute vehicles have been added to the fleet, which tours year-round throughout the United States for special events.

On Tuesday, Ed Bozarth Nevada hosted the flight victims tribute Camaro and a World Trade Center Camaro.

“These cars are a moving memorial to those affected by the attack on 9/11 17 years ago. We are so very proud that Kevyn Major Howard and Fueled by the Fallen are our friends and that we are honored for these two cars to be with us on this most important day in American history,” said Kent Ahrens, general manager of Ed Bozarth Nevada.