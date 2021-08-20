77°F
Dealer News

Enterprise awards $10,000 to Las Vegas Urban League

DEALER FEATURED CONTENT
August 20, 2021 - 8:00 am
 
Las Vegas Urban League Board Chairman Tony Bourne and Early Childhood Connection Program Direct ...
Las Vegas Urban League Board Chairman Tony Bourne and Early Childhood Connection Program Director Emily Buckles, center, are presented with a check for $10,000 from Enterprise Holdings Vice President/General Manager Vincent LaBella and Group Human Relations Manager Caroline Johansen. (RB Group-Public Relations)

The Las Vegas Urban League received $10,000 from Enterprise Holdings Foundation to advance social and racial equity in Clark County.

The contribution is part of the Enterprise Holdings ROAD Forward commitment to allocate $35 million to more than 70 global Enterprise operating teams to drive local impact, as part of its broader commitment to donate $55 million over five years to organizations that advance social and racial equity in the communities where it operates.

The local grants program empowers employees to take the lead on identifying organizations that are best equipped to address social and racial equity gaps in their own communities across three areas: early childhood development, youth health and wellness, and career and college preparation

“We are proud to support the Las Vegas Urban League in its commitment to empower communities and ensure equal opportunity for low-income citizens. Advancing diversity, quality and inclusion is a companywide priority for Enterprise Holdings, and we’re committed to strengthening our community with the help of outstanding organizations like the Las Vegas Urban League,” Tony Bourne, replacement and leisure sales manager of the Replacement and Leisure Division in the Nevada Group, said.

Andrea Fleming, director of human resources for the Las Vegas Urban League, said, “This generous donation is in addition to another recent $5,000 donation Enterprise Holdings gave our agency. Enterprise’s donations will help us establish programs that support policies that address social and economic issues faced by low-income and minority residents of Clark County and its outlying areas.”

Enterprise Holdings is the parent company of car rental agencies Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental, Alamo Rent a Car. The company’s private foundation was established in 1982 to give back to the communities where partners and employees live and work.

This summer Enterprise Holdings awarded its inaugural local ROAD Forward grants to nearly 700 nonprofits addressing social and racial equity gaps facing youth and families in local communities. Combined, the grants total more than $7 million.

