Dealer News

Explore the great outdoors this Labor Day in Jeep Wrangler

DEALER FEATURED CONTENT
August 30, 2019 - 8:00 am
 

Labor Day means the end of summer vacation is officially coming to a close. But instead of reflecting on previous trips and adventures, go make some new memories and embrace the great outdoors.

Before you make travel plans, stop by Chapman Chrysler Jeep and check out the best off-road SUV on the market, the 2019 Jeep Wrangler.

The Jeep Wrangler, voted MotorTrend’s 2019 SUV of the Year, is equipped with a choice of three available 4×4 systems so that drivers can perform effortlessly through any terrain while maintaining traction, maneuverability and articulation. The Wrangler comes standard with the 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine, boasting up to 285 horsepower, but it also features a new, more fuel-efficient engine too.

New to the Wrangler lineup this year is the available 2.0-liter Direct-Injection Turbo Engine with eTorque Mild Hybrid System designed to boost performance and increase fuel efficiency by 35 percent.

“The Wrangler has proven time and time again to be America’s greatest off-road vehicle,” said Don Hamrick, president of Nevada operations at Chapman Automotive Group. “Beyond its off-road capabilities, you can completely customize the vehicle to your preference, making it a lot of fun for car owners.”

The vehicle is fortified with state-of-the-art safety and security features such as the ParkSense rear park assist system and the full-speed forward collision warning with active braking. The 2019 Wrangler also features a 7-inch driver information digital cluster display that provides information on safety and security features, vehicle speed and navigation.

Six trims are available at Chapman Chrysler Jeep.

